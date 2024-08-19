Paulding deputy shot in line of duty remembered for passion to serve

Investigators believe 42-year-old James Samuel Atkins shot his wife before firing at two deputies that arrived at his Foggy Creek Lake home. After an hours-long standoff involving multiple metro-area law enforcement agencies, Atkins was found dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot late Saturday, police said.

Cunningham was the first Paulding deputy killed in the line of duty. On Monday, flowers and notes were being placed on a patrol car outside the sheriff’s office.

“The patrol car is here to give our community a place to publicly mourn,” Henson said. “The outpouring of support has been monumental and we’re so blessed to have such a great community.”

Tom and Linda Bohnn were among those who stopped by the memorial on Monday to pay their respects.

“We love him,” Tom Bohnn said. “What more can you ask of a man to give his life for his brother, and he did.”

His wife echoed those sentiments.

“Our police officers go to work every day, and they should be able to go home to their families,” Linda Bohnn said. “We know it’s a broken world. But we just pray for his loved ones and we pray for the community and this world that the light of Jesus could be what shines. We want to honor him and honor his life and honor his service.”

The deputy’s death quickly made national headlines. Locally, Cunningham was being remembered as a hero.

“He was a great guy. He was always smiling,” Henson said. “A good man taken way too soon.”

The Paulding Public Safety Appreciation group was accepting donations for Cunningham’s family, along with selling T-shirts and bracelets to honor the deputy.

Even with the outpouring of support, many in the community still wondered what led a man to the violent acts.

On Sunday, Ernie Atkins told Channel 2 Action News it was his brother who shot and killed Cunningham.

“First I just want to say I’m sorry to the officer’s family, that they’re going through what they’re going through. We’re praying for his family and we’re devastated by this loss,” said Atkins. “This is horrible for everyone. We’re sorry to everyone who is involved. And we’re praying for everyone and we need your prayers as well.”

HOW TO HELP THE CUNNINGHAM FAMILY

Those wishing to help Deputy Cunningham’s family can donate through the Paulding Public Safety Appreciation, Inc. (PPSA). PPSA is a 501(c)3 non-profit; all donations are tax-deductible. The PPSA President can be reached at info@pauldingpsa.org or 706-622-7011.