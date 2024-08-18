2024 DNC Live Updates: The AJC brings you real-time coverage from Chicago

Welcome to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s live coverage of the Democratic National Convention. Delegates are gathering this week in Chicago to shape the future of the Democratic Party and our team of journalists is with them to bring you real-time updates, speeches and exclusive interviews from the convention floor.

The convention promises to be a complex political showcase after Vice President Kamala Harris and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz emerged as the party’s nominees after President Joe Biden’s historic withdrawal.

From strategic messaging and key policy debates to grassroots protests and high-stakes endorsements, the AJC is covering every development. Stay with us for exclusive interviews with political heavyweights, live reactions from Georgia lawmakers and in-depth analysis on how this convention could help shape the election.