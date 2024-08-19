Braves can gain ground on Phillies this week after missing so many opportunities

The Braves and Phillies will meet from Tuesday through Thursday at Truist Park. Atlanta enters the series seven games behind first-place Philadelphia in the National League East standings.

“You get excited about that,” Braves manager Brian Snitker said of a big series like this. “I think you get excited for every series this time of year, especially with where we’re at. We’re fighting for our lives here. I don’t think any one series is any bigger than the next from here on out.”

Where would the Braves be if they had won on more of the days the Phillies lost? The good news: The Braves have seven more games remaining against the Phillies – three in Atlanta, four in Philadelphia. They can still win the division.

But they’ve missed opportunities this summer.

Below is a list of all the days the Phillies have lost, since the start of June, and what the Braves did on those days (not including the two days the Braves beat the Phillies within this span):

June 2: Braves won

June 9: Braves lost

June 12: Braves lost

June 13: Braves won

June 15: Braves won

June 16: Braves lost

June 19: Braves won

June 21: Braves won

June 25: Braves won

June 27: Braves lost

June 29: Braves won

July 4: Braves lost

July 6: Braves won over the Phillies

July 7: Braves won over the Phillies

July 12: Braves win

July 14: Braves win

July 19: Braves did not play

July 20: Braves lost one of two games in a doubleheader

July 22: Braves lost

July 24: Braves lost

July 26: Braves lost

July 28: Braves won

July 29: Braves lost

July 30: Braves won

July 31:Braves won

Aug. 2: Braves won

Aug. 3: Braves lost

Aug. 5: Braves lost

Aug. 9: Braves lost

Aug. 10: Braves won

Aug. 11: Braves lost

Aug. 13: Braves won

Aug. 18: Braves won

Since the beginning of June, the Phillies have lost 33 times. On 13 of those days, the Braves also lost.

But again: The Braves can still make up ground because seven of their 38 remaining games are against their rivals.

The Braves will bring Reynaldo López (right forearm inflammation) off the injured list to start Tuesday’s game. They’ll have Max Fried on Wednesday and Spencer Schwellenbach on Thursday. The Phillies will start Zack Wheeler on Tuesday and Aaron Nola on Thursday. The Phillies haven’t officially announced a starter for Thursday’s game.

The Braves could’ve brought back Sale on regular rest for Thursday’s finale. They decided against it.

“We’re just staying on turn,” Snitker said. “We’re not manipulating this thing anymore. We’re gonna let this thing ride and when guys get the extra rest – because I say, this next series is a big series, (but) it’s not any more important than the next one we play after that, quite honestly. Every game’s important, we gotta keep these guys as regular as possible, because right now, when they’ve pitched on regular rest and all, they’ve been really good.”

The Phillies arrived in Atlanta having won four of their last five, but those came against Miami and Washington. Philadelphia isn’t playing well. At one point over the last month, the Phillies had lost six straight series and seven of eight.

Then again, the Braves have struggled. Around that same time, they had two separate six-game losing streaks.

At the moment, the Braves hold the NL’s third wild card spot. They lead the Mets, the team behind them, by two games. They’re 3-1/2 games behind San Diego, which is in the top wild card spot.

The Braves understand this upcoming series is big, but they’re keeping a measured tone.

“We know who we’re playing, but it’s definitely another series, and I know we’ve still got six weeks left,” reliever Dylan Lee said.

The Braves are coming off a 6-4 road trip out west. They won two of the three series, including a four-game set in San Francisco.

How’s the mood in the clubhouse after ending the road trip on a positive note?

“It just feels the same, really,” Ramón Laureano said. “Everybody’s the same, win or lose.”

Laureano is relatively new to the Braves.

Did this – that they’re the same at all times – surprise him?

“To be honest, it didn’t surprise me, because this (team) is full of veteran guys, great coaching staff, veteran coaches – veteran (presence) all around in this organization,” he said. “They understand what 162 games is.”

The Braves have 38 games left.

Seven are rather important in deciding the division.