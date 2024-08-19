Racing, reckless driving charges against Smael Mondon dropped

Mondon attended defensive driving and victim impact classes while also paying a $500 fine.

The original incident occurred on July 10th. Per the police report, Mondon was spotted by an officer racing another vehicle. The driver of the other vehicle was identified as freshman Georgia cornerback DeMello Jones, who was not arrested.

The police report stated that Mondon was going 75 miles per hour in a 40-mile-per-hour zone down West Broad Street in Athens.

As for Mondon’s status for the season-opener, Georgia head coach Kirby Smart has not publically stated if the senior linebacker will be suspended.

“We don’t talk about the suspensions. We have them,” Smart said at SEC media days. “I think it’s pretty obvious that we’ve done them in the past. You guys know when we do them. Each of those cases is very different and they’ll be handled in different ways.”

Mondon is expected to start at inside linebacker for Georgia this season. He totaled 68 tackles in 13 games last season, while adding 5.0 tackles for loss and 3.0 sacks. Mondon has been limited to start fall practice with a foot injury, but that is not expected to limit his availability for the opener.

Mondon is one of five Georgia players who has been arrested this offseason, with four being four driving-related incidents. Like Mondon, running back Trevor Etienne and wide receiver Sacovie White also had their charges dropped. Wide receiver Rara Thomas was dismissed from the team, though his arrest was not for driving reasons.