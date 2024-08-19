Breaking: Racing, reckless driving charges against Smael Mondon dropped
Georgia Bulldogs

Racing, reckless driving charges against Smael Mondon dropped

Georgia linebacker Smael Mondon Jr. warms up before their game against South Carolina at Sanford Stadium, Saturday, September 16, 2023, in Athens, Ga. Georgia won 24-14. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia linebacker Smael Mondon Jr. warms up before their game against South Carolina at Sanford Stadium, Saturday, September 16, 2023, in Athens, Ga. Georgia won 24-14. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)
By Connor Riley
46 minutes ago

The racing and reckless driving charges against Georgia linebacker Smael Mondon have been dropped, according to multiple reports.

Mondon was arrested on July 10th on one charge of racing and one charge of reckless driving. Mondon did plead guilty to a misdemeanor count of driving too fast for conditions.

“We feel like this was the appropriate resolution,” Mondon’s attonery Billy Healan told ESPN’s Mark Schlabach. “Smael accelerated too fast, but he was not racing and wasn’t reckless. He has paid his fine, and he is ready to move on from here. Smael is scheduled to graduate in December and had no prior traffic incidents.”

Mondon attended defensive driving and victim impact classes while also paying a $500 fine.

The original incident occurred on July 10th. Per the police report, Mondon was spotted by an officer racing another vehicle. The driver of the other vehicle was identified as freshman Georgia cornerback DeMello Jones, who was not arrested.

The police report stated that Mondon was going 75 miles per hour in a 40-mile-per-hour zone down West Broad Street in Athens.

As for Mondon’s status for the season-opener, Georgia head coach Kirby Smart has not publically stated if the senior linebacker will be suspended.

“We don’t talk about the suspensions. We have them,” Smart said at SEC media days. “I think it’s pretty obvious that we’ve done them in the past. You guys know when we do them. Each of those cases is very different and they’ll be handled in different ways.”

Mondon is expected to start at inside linebacker for Georgia this season. He totaled 68 tackles in 13 games last season, while adding 5.0 tackles for loss and 3.0 sacks. Mondon has been limited to start fall practice with a foot injury, but that is not expected to limit his availability for the opener.

Mondon is one of five Georgia players who has been arrested this offseason, with four being four driving-related incidents. Like Mondon, running back Trevor Etienne and wide receiver Sacovie White also had their charges dropped. Wide receiver Rara Thomas was dismissed from the team, though his arrest was not for driving reasons.

About the Author

Follow Connor Riley on twitter

Connor Riley has been covering the University of Georgia since 2014 before moving to DawgNation full-time before the 2018 season. He helps in all areas of the site such as team coverage, recruiting, video production, social media and podcasting. He graduated from the University of Georgia in 2016.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Former NFL player accused of urinating on passenger during Boston to Dublin flight12m ago
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Reckless driving charges dismissed against Georgia’s Sacovie White
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Connor Stalions, accused in Michigan sign-stealing scandal, gets job at Detroit high...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Ferguson police release body camera footage showing protester knocking officer to...
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: Conor Dillon/UGAAA

Competitive factor very high in Georgia Bulldogs’ latest scrimmage2h ago
Former Bulldogs stars Stetson Bennett, Ladd McConkey share a field again
Stetson Bennett IV ‘more focused, clear-minded’ entering second season with Rams
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Courtesy of Adrián Albarran

Venezuelans in Atlanta rally after disputed vote
A father-son coaching matchup turns into a bonkers night
Georgia Republicans lay groundwork to oppose certifying presidential election