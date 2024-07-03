Metro Atlanta

MARTA pauses access closures of Five Points station during renovation

The decision comes after pushback from the mayor and community leaders
CEO of Georgia Stand-Up, Deborah Scott, uses a megaphone to protest MARTA's announcement to close the station for renovations on Tuesday, June 25, 2024

CEO of Georgia Stand-Up, Deborah Scott, uses a megaphone to protest MARTA's announcement to close the station for renovations on Tuesday, June 25, 2024
MARTA officials announced Wednesday that they are postponing the closure of street access to Five Points station during its renovation. The announcement comes after pushback from Atlanta’s elected officials.

Before the announcement, the transit agency planned to relocate eight bus routes and pedestrian access to the busy station for 18 months. But criticism of the impact on riders spurred MARTA to reconsider.

Mayor Andre Dickens recently asked MARTA to postpone the work, citing preliminary findings that show MARTA may need to repay tens of millions of dollars to its Atlanta expansion fund. Dickens also wants a pause to consider other transit spending priorities. MARTA disputes the findings.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution previously reported that the mayor met with MARTA leadership last week to discuss the issue.

“While we continue to engage with Mayor Dickens on the Five Points Transformation Project, we are pausing the immediate implementation of service impacts,” a MARTA spokesperson said in a statement on Wednesday.

The decision means the bus routes will remain unchanged. The plan had been to move them to nearby stations on July 6. Shutdown of pedestrian access ― scheduled for July 29 ― has also been paused.

The agency plans to remove the existing concrete canopy over the station and replace it with a translucent roof. The idea is to improve air circulation and light — and to replace a structure that leaks when it rains. MARTA also plans to build new street-level bus bays and add green space to make the surrounding plaza more appealing.

The canopy in Five Point Station in Atlanta, Georgia on Tuesday, June 25, 2024.

“MARTA remains steadfast in our belief that removal and replacement of the canopy is the best option, and one that was approved by our partners at the City of Atlanta,” Fisher said. “We pledge to continue working with the Mayor and other stakeholders to deliver these critical infrastructure and safety improvements, enhance the customer experience, and keep Atlanta moving forward as a world-class destination.”

The project will be funded mostly with money from a half-penny transit sales tax approved by Atlanta voters in 2016. A $25 million federal grant and $13.8 million in state funding also will help.

Some critics have called for a stop to the project altogether.

But MARTA said decades of leaking water have damaged the canopy, which poses a safety hazard for customers. It previously argued that it cannot safely keep the station open during demolition of the existing canopy. Because the project relies on federal funding, MARTA said delaying construction could affect the agency’s ability to secure that money in the future.

“The safety of our customers will continue to be our top priority,” the agency said.

Staff reporter David Wickert contributed to this report.

