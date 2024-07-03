MARTA pauses access closures of Five Points station during renovation

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution previously reported that the mayor met with MARTA leadership last week to discuss the issue.

“While we continue to engage with Mayor Dickens on the Five Points Transformation Project, we are pausing the immediate implementation of service impacts,” a MARTA spokesperson said in a statement on Wednesday.

The decision means the bus routes will remain unchanged. The plan had been to move them to nearby stations on July 6. Shutdown of pedestrian access ― scheduled for July 29 ― has also been paused.

The agency plans to remove the existing concrete canopy over the station and replace it with a translucent roof. The idea is to improve air circulation and light — and to replace a structure that leaks when it rains. MARTA also plans to build new street-level bus bays and add green space to make the surrounding plaza more appealing.

“MARTA remains steadfast in our belief that removal and replacement of the canopy is the best option, and one that was approved by our partners at the City of Atlanta,” Fisher said. “We pledge to continue working with the Mayor and other stakeholders to deliver these critical infrastructure and safety improvements, enhance the customer experience, and keep Atlanta moving forward as a world-class destination.”

The project will be funded mostly with money from a half-penny transit sales tax approved by Atlanta voters in 2016. A $25 million federal grant and $13.8 million in state funding also will help.

Some critics have called for a stop to the project altogether.

But MARTA said decades of leaking water have damaged the canopy, which poses a safety hazard for customers. It previously argued that it cannot safely keep the station open during demolition of the existing canopy. Because the project relies on federal funding, MARTA said delaying construction could affect the agency’s ability to secure that money in the future.

“The safety of our customers will continue to be our top priority,” the agency said.

