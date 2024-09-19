A.M. ATL: Downtown tower set for a glow-up

News

Morning, y’all! Expect some clouds and temperatures in the mid- to upper-80s today.

News wise, we’ve got the latest on Kamala Harris’ next visit, an Apalachee High student’s viral musical tribute and … horse trough baptisms. Plus: free food (and maybe Taylor Swift??) at Sunday’s big game.

But first, another big-time addition to downtown Atlanta’s roster of renewal efforts.

***

LOFTY AMBITIONS

Georgia-Pacific Center in downtown Atlanta is slated to be converted into a mixed-use tower by 2027.

Credit: Courtesy photo

icon to expand image

Credit: Courtesy photo

Welcome to the downtown redevelopment party, Georgia-Pacific.

My colleague Zach Hansen reports this morning that the maker of tissues, toilet paper and a whole heap of other stuff plans a massive remodel of its iconic Atlanta office tower — one that includes the addition of about 400 upper-floor apartments, plus street-level retail, restaurants and public spaces.

That’s a big infusion of energy right along Peachtree Street. And right next to MARTA.

  • Christian Fischer, Georgia-Pacific’s president and CEO, called the reimagining an “unmatched opportunity.”

To be clear, the company will keep plenty of offices in the 52-story building (which, if you’re a little fuzzy on skyline schematics, is the pinkish one that sort of looks like a set of stairs).

People sit in front of the Georgia-Pacific building in Atlanta on Wednesday,

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

icon to expand image

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

And they’re not the only ones taking care of business downtown lately.

There’s this 10-acre property up for sale and pitched for high-rise development, too.

After a rough … few decades, things are looking up downtown. Just ask Mayor Andre Dickens.

“This transformative redevelopment is a significant step in moving Atlanta forward, turning an important block in the heart of the city into a vibrant and welcoming destination,” he said.

***

HELLO AGAIN

Vice President Kamala Harris waves to the crowd during her July rally at Georgia State University.

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

icon to expand image

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

Vice President Kamala Harris plans to make another stop in Atlanta on Friday, this time with a focus on abortion rights.

The scheduled visit comes days after ProPublica published stories about two Georgia women dying following enactment of the state’s strict abortion law, as well as Democratic U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff’s hearing highlighting other ordeals.

According to the AJC’s latest poll, roughly one in 10 likely Georgia voters see abortion as the “biggest influence” on their vote.

***

COURT WATCH

» Prosecutors are arguing against leniency for former reality TV star Julie Chrisley, who’s due to be resentenced next week on bank fraud and tax evasion charges.

» Headed to trial: A pastor’s legal fight against a metro Atlanta sheriff who won’t let him perform baptisms in a horse trough outside the jail.

» A federal judge in Georgia recently blocked new protections for migrant farmworkers, as legal challenges mount over the Biden administration’s initiatives.

***

‘FOREVER IRIMIE’

Apalachee High School student Isaac Sanguma looks at a picture of math teacher Cristina Irimie,

Credit: April Lanuza/AJC

icon to expand image

Credit: April Lanuza/AJC

Meet Isaac Sanguma, the Apalachee High School junior whose musical tribute to math teacher Cristina Irimie and others killed and wounded in this month’s shooting has reached millions of people.

“She really meant a lot to me,” he told the AJC in a video interview. “When she was here, I feel like I didn’t appreciate her as much.”

***

LOSING INTEREST

The Federal Reserve (finally) cut its key interest rate by half a point. So what’s that mean for Georgians?

***

YOU NEED TO CALM DOWN

Taylor Swift watches a 2023 Chiefs game in Kansas City.

Credit: Ed Zurga/AP

icon to expand image

Credit: Ed Zurga/AP

Music megastar Taylor Swift might come to Sunday night’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

But fans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium will definitely get free hot dogs, chips and Coke in honor of team owner Arthur Blank, who’s going into the team’s Ring of Honor.

  • Braves: A late-inning offensive outburst fueled a 7-1 win over the Reds. Still two back of the final wild card spot.
  • Bulldogs: Georgia running back Trevor Etienne told teammates this about his offseason driving arrest: “Use me as an example, it’s not worth it.”
  • Dream: A win in tonight’s road game against the Liberty (7 p.m. on PeachtreeTV) means Atlanta’s in the WNBA playoffs. A loss? Well, that’s a little more complicated.

***

MOVING FORWARD

With the first Revolt World event independent of indicted founder Sean “Diddy” Combs coming to Atlanta this weekend, the media company’s new leader tells UATL he’s “fully focused on the future.”

  • “I came here to build a billion-dollar company that would create change in the Black community and that hasn’t shifted,” Detavio Samuels said.

***

MORE TO EXPLORE

» Help may be on way for Savannah motorists bedeviled by railroad crossing

» Susan Mendheim, who helped forge what Midtown is today, dies at 81

» Inspectors find signs of disrepair at Atlanta sewage plant

» New Grady health center offers care south of I-20

» Can Phaedra Parks top ‘Housewives’ peers on ‘Dancing With the Stars?’

***

ON THIS DATE

Sept. 19, 1895

The Atlanta Journal hailed Booker T. Washington’s now-famous “Atlanta Compromise” speech, in which he urged fellow Black residents to focus on economic opportunities instead of social and political equality.

“Today when men think of American freedom they can do no better than to think of Booker T. Washington’s oration at Atlanta,” the paper wrote.

Washington’s speech, of course, landed a little differently with many Black leaders.

ajc.com

Credit: File photo

icon to expand image

Credit: File photo

***

PHOTO OF THE DAY

ajc.com

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

icon to expand image

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

AJC photographer Miguel Martinez captured soccer legend Lionel Messi taking a shot during his second-half appearance against Atlanta United. A late goal from Alexey Miranchuk gave United a 2-2 draw with Miami.

***

ONE MORE THING

How would you honor Shirley Franklin, Atlanta’s first Black woman mayor, sewer repairer and greenlight-er of the Beltline? The city wants your ideas.

***

Thanks for reading to the very bottom of A.M. ATL. Questions, comments, ideas? Contact me at tyler.estep@ajc.com.

Until next time.

