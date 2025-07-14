Georgia News
Photos highlight Boys & Girls Club programs threatened by Trump grant freeze

Children participate in math activities during the East Providence Boys and Girls Club Summer Camp at Emma G. Whiteknact Elementary School on Thursday, July 10, 2025, in Providence R.I. (AP Photo/Sophie Park)





Children participate in math activities during the East Providence Boys and Girls Club Summer Camp at Emma G. Whiteknact Elementary School on Thursday, July 10, 2025, in Providence R.I. (AP Photo/Sophie Park)
By SOPHIE PARK – Associated Press
Updated 21 minutes ago

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A Trump administration freeze on education grants has put at risk summer and after-school programs for more than 1 million students. While many clubs kept summer programs running, they warn that after-school offerings this fall may not survive.

Children raise their hands while participating in activities during the East Providence Boys and Girls Club Summer Camp at Emma G. Whiteknact Elementary School on Thursday, July 10, 2025, in Providence R.I. (AP Photo/Sophie Park)





Girls read an Amelia Bedelia book during the East Providence Boys and Girls Club Summer Camp at Emma G. Whiteknact Elementary School on Thursday, July 10, 2025, in Providence R.I. (AP Photo/Sophie Park)





Children play tag during the East Providence Boys and Girls Club Summer Camp at Emma G. Whiteknact Elementary School on Thursday, July 10, 2025, in Providence, R.I. (AP Photo/Sophie Park)





Thomas Boucher leads children in an activity during the East Providence Boys and Girls Club Summer Camp at Emma G. Whiteknact Elementary School on Thursday, July 10, 2025, in Providence R.I. (AP Photo/Sophie Park)





Children hold hands while participating in activities during the East Providence Boys and Girls Club Summer Camp at Emma G. Whiteknact Elementary School on Thursday, July 10, 2025, in Providence R.I. (AP Photo/Sophie Park)





Nate Monteiro, 17, who grew up in the East Providence Boys and Girls Club and now works at the club, poses for a portrait at Emma G. Whiteknact Elementary School on Thursday, July 10, 2025, in Providence, R.I. (AP Photo/Sophie Park)





Kyro Sanchez, 7, participates in a science activity about pollinators during the East Providence Boys and Girls Club Summer Camp at Emma G. Whiteknact Elementary School on Thursday, July 10, 2025, in Providence, R.I. (AP Photo/Sophie Park)





Kyro Sanchez, 7, participates in a science activity about pollinators during the East Providence Boys and Girls Club Summer Camp at Emma G. Whiteknact Elementary School on Thursday, July 10, 2025, in Providence R.I. (AP Photo/Sophie Park)





Kayla Creighton directs children to their next activity during the East Providence Boys and Girls Club Summer Camp at Emma G. Whiteknact Elementary School on Thursday, July 10, 2025, in Providence, R.I. (AP Photo/Sophie Park)





Children play with building blocks before participating in math activities during the East Providence Boys and Girls Club Summer Camp at Emma G. Whiteknact Elementary School on Thursday, July 10, 2025, in Providence R.I. (AP Photo/Sophie Park)





Jillian Murphy leads children in math activities during the East Providence Boys and Girls Club Summer Camp at Emma G. Whiteknact Elementary School on Thursday, July 10, 2025, in Providence R.I. (AP Photo/Sophie Park)





Jillian Murphy high-fives Gaizka Accius, 6, after working through a math problem during the East Providence Boys and Girls Club Summer Camp at Emma G. Whiteknact Elementary School on Thursday, July 10, 2025, in Providence R.I. (AP Photo/Sophie Park)





A parent drops their children off at the East Providence Boys and Girls Club Summer Camp at Emma G. Whiteknact Elementary School on Thursday, July 10, 2025, in Providence R.I. (AP Photo/Sophie Park)





Darleen Reyes drops her son, Aiden Caceres, 8, off at the East Providence Boys and Girls Club Summer Camp at Emma G. Whiteknact Elementary School on Thursday, July 10, 2025, in Providence R.I. (AP Photo/Sophie Park)





Girls read an Amelia Bedelia book during the East Providence Boys and Girls Club Summer Camp at Emma G. Whiteknact Elementary School on Thursday, July 10, 2025, in Providence R.I. (AP Photo/Sophie Park)



