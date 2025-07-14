Photos highlight Boys & Girls Club programs threatened by Trump grant freeze

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A Trump administration freeze on education grants has put at risk summer and after-school programs for more than 1 million students. While many clubs kept summer programs running, they warn that after-school offerings this fall may not survive.
This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Keep Reading
Police cite youth programs for decrease in youth gun violence
Atlanta police say youth gun violence is falling, thanks to programs like the At-Promise Program, which aims to keep children off the street, primarily during the summer.
SNAP cuts could mean fewer free meals for Georgia students
President Donald Trump's massive tax and spending bill could mean Georgia students receive fewer meals during the school year.
The Latest
Credit: Coffee County Sheriff's Office
Featured
Credit: Sarah Peacock for the AJC
Ossoff attempts to tap into angst over Trump, ‘Big, Beautiful’ law at rally
U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff attacks President Trump and the Republican agenda, particularly the recently passed tax and spending bill, in a reelection campaign rally in Savannah
Stars come out to play at MLB Celebrity Softball Game at Truist Park
Hall of Famer CC Sabathia was named MVP in leading the American League over the National League in a game that also featured Druski, Terrell Owens, Jordan Chiles and many more
Chuck E. Cheese opens arcades for adults, including one in Buford
Unlike the beer-and-food playgrounds for grown-ups like Dave & Buster's, Chuck’s Arcade is all about the games, and its Georgia location is in the Mall of Georgia in Buford