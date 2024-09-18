In wake of school shooting, Apalachee football resumes practice. ‘We heal together’

Breaking: Kamala Harris visits Atlanta Friday to advocate for abortion rights after reports of 2 deaths linked to state abortion limits
Flowers are placed at the foot of the welcome sign to Apalachee High School for a makeshift memorial on Sept. 5, the day after a shooting killed four people.

The Apalachee High School football team is back on the practice field this week for the first time since the deadly school shooting Sept. 4.

Apalachee coach Mike Hancock did not rule out playing a game next week but said that’s not his immediate concern.

“The message now is just about being around your teammates and healing together, running routes and talking football,’’ Hancock said. “We’ve still got kids and coaches grieving. That’s how we heal. We heal together.’’

Apalachee defensive coordinator and math teacher Ricky Aspinwall was among four killed in the shooting. Math teacher Cristina Irimie and 14-year-old students Mason Schermerhorn and Christian Angulo also died. Nine others were injured.

The Georgia High School Association is requiring that Apalachee’s football team go through a one-week reacclimation period, which means no pads. Hancock said the team has been working two hours a day starting at 6:30 a.m. since Monday. He said a few players have not returned to the team but would be welcomed when they’re ready.

Apalachee has canceled its game Friday with Loganville. Games scheduled for Sept. 6 against Monroe Area and Sept. 13 against Winder-Barrow were not played.

Apalachee’s next scheduled game is Sept. 27 at Clarke Central in Athens.

“Playing a game, that will be determined once we get pads back on and the AD decides they’re ready to play football,” Hancock said.

The school reopened Tuesday. The Apalachee band played Tuesday night at the Northeast Georgia Marching Exhibition at Cedar Shoals High in Athens.

Apalachee’s football players were guests of the Atlanta Falcons at their Flowery Branch practice complex Friday on the invitation of Falcons coach Raheem Morris.

“They got to see their heroes,” Hancock said. “And it was genuine. It wasn’t a PR stunt. The Falcons didn’t tell anybody. Our players didn’t know they were going. The Falcons’ players put their arms around our players and spent time with our kids. You could hear them coaching up our kids if they had a question. Coach Morris is a very genuine person and a class act.”

A electronic billboard showing 14-year-old Apalachee High School students Christian Angulo and Mason Schermerhorn and teachers Cristina Irimie and Richard Aspinwall is seen at a vigil at Jug Tavern Park in Winder on Friday, Sept. 6, 2024. A 14-year-old Apalachee High School student is accused of shooting and killing the four and injuring nine others at the Barrow County high school on Wednesday.

