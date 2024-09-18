In wake of school shooting, Apalachee football resumes practice. ‘We heal together’

Apalachee defensive coordinator and math teacher Ricky Aspinwall was among four killed in the shooting. Math teacher Cristina Irimie and 14-year-old students Mason Schermerhorn and Christian Angulo also died. Nine others were injured.

Beautiful morning to get some work @ApalacheeFB pic.twitter.com/BwDSiI79BV — Mike Hancock (@CoachM_Hancock) September 18, 2024

The Georgia High School Association is requiring that Apalachee’s football team go through a one-week reacclimation period, which means no pads. Hancock said the team has been working two hours a day starting at 6:30 a.m. since Monday. He said a few players have not returned to the team but would be welcomed when they’re ready.

Apalachee has canceled its game Friday with Loganville. Games scheduled for Sept. 6 against Monroe Area and Sept. 13 against Winder-Barrow were not played.

Apalachee’s next scheduled game is Sept. 27 at Clarke Central in Athens.

“Playing a game, that will be determined once we get pads back on and the AD decides they’re ready to play football,” Hancock said.

The school reopened Tuesday. The Apalachee band played Tuesday night at the Northeast Georgia Marching Exhibition at Cedar Shoals High in Athens.

Apalachee’s football players were guests of the Atlanta Falcons at their Flowery Branch practice complex Friday on the invitation of Falcons coach Raheem Morris.

“They got to see their heroes,” Hancock said. “And it was genuine. It wasn’t a PR stunt. The Falcons didn’t tell anybody. Our players didn’t know they were going. The Falcons’ players put their arms around our players and spent time with our kids. You could hear them coaching up our kids if they had a question. Coach Morris is a very genuine person and a class act.”