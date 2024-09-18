In honor of Arthur Blank, free dogs, chips and soda at Falcons-Chiefs game

Fans attending Sunday’s Falcons-Chiefs game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium will receive complimentary hot dogs, chips and Coca-Cola products.

It’s all in honor of Falcons owner Arthur Blank, who will be inducted into the team’s Ring of Honor at the game.

Fans will be limited to two hot dogs and two bags of chips per each visit at concession stands and portables locations around the stadium. Fans will receive an Arthur M. Blank Ring of Honor souvenir cup upon entry that may be filled throughout the game at free-standing Coca-Cola machine at no charge.