In honor of Arthur Blank, free dogs, chips and soda at Falcons-Chiefs game

Fans attending Sunday’s Falcons-Chiefs game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium will receive complimentary hot dogs, chips and Coca-Cola products.
It’s all in honor of Falcons owner Arthur Blank, who will be inducted into the team’s Ring of Honor at the game.
Fans will be limited to two hot dogs and two bags of chips per each visit at concession stands and portables locations around the stadium. Fans will receive an Arthur M. Blank Ring of Honor souvenir cup upon entry that may be filled throughout the game at free-standing Coca-Cola machine at no charge.
Under Blank, Mercedes-Benz Stadium has offered the lowest prices in food and drink. The pricing model is available at all Falcons and Atlanta United games, as well as major events at Mercedes-Benz Stadium including the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, SEC Championship game, the 2025 College Football Championship game, FIFA World Cup 2026, concerts, and other ticketed events.
“We’re incredibly proud to have ranked No. 1 in food and beverage in the NFL’s Voice of the Fan survey for the past seven years,” said Greg Beadles, president of the Falcons, in a statement. “Arthur’s leadership in prioritizing the fan experience is a hallmark of our organization. Through our partnership with Levy, we’ve built an unparalleled food and beverage program that extends Arthur’s vision of making every fan feel valued. His influence goes beyond our organization and continues to drive positive change in the sports and entertainment industry.”
