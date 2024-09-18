‘We’re fully focused on the future’: Revolt CEO talks future of the media company after Diddy

“All of that stuff is behind us, and we’re fully focused on the future.”

In June, Samuels, who became Revolt’s CEO in January 2021, announced that its employees are the largest ownership group of the reimagined company. He brought in Slutty Vegan founder and CEO Pinky Cole Hayes as its first-ever Creative Visionary-in-Residence in July to help advise Black creatives and businesspeople on its programs.

Samuels says Revolt’s staff, composed of half men and women, continued to support each other and collaborate, despite the claims made against Combs, and now have a chance at acquiring wealth.

“The team is happy and safe because they have opportunities that usually skip over us. We’ve lost no clients or any of our shows, so it’s not impacting our people’s joy,” he said.

Samuels says he’s not in communication with Combs and remains committed to the mission he’s had since he joined the brand in 2020. Revolt’s leadership is pledging to invest $50 million annually in Black-led nonprofits, community organizations and woman-owned businesses.

This weekend, Revolt World, the company’s signature three-day creative conference and festival, is returning to Pangaea Studios, the old Tyler Perry Studios near Greenbriar Mall, from Sept. 20-22. The event features entrepreneurs, musicians, politicians and influencers. Attendees can watch musical performances, gaming tournaments, pitch competitions, fireside chats, visit a career fair and meet with creatives for mentorship.

This year is the first that Revolt World is produced and executed independently of Combs. “We have something to prove. We’re here to show the world that it was never about one person,” Samuels said.

Appearances include artists Coi Leray, ScHoolboy Q, 42 Dugg, Bia, Flo Milli and Durand Bernarr.

With the upcoming presidential election in November, Revolt World is hosting town hall meetings featuring legislators and community activists from various political parties discussing issues on the ballot that affect Black voters. Volunteers will hold voter registration drives on-site.

Revolt World is undergoing small changes to enhance the audience experience. General admission tickets are free. The event’s mobile app is upgraded with a “Linkedin-meets-Tinder” feature that allows users to swipe to connect and network with potential collaborators.

Samuels says the changes will hopefully encourage attendees to pursue their goals. “Building our future as a community means investing in our people,” Samuels said.

The studio’s south lot has expanded with a basketball tournament, and additional security will be on hand to handle crowds.

“We’re creating a safe and high vibrational space where everyone is comfortable, because the weekend is about partying with purpose,” Samuels said.

In a series of live tapings happening at the event, rapper-actor Method Man will be the guest on an episode of “Drink Champs,” a podcast hosted by rapper N.O.R.E and DJ EFN. Rapper Boosie will join former City Girls member Yung Miami for a taping of her talk show, “Caresha Please,” and rapper Skilla Baby is appearing on the “Big Facts Podcast.”

Lynae Vanee, host of the YouTube series “Parkin Lot Pimpin,” is conducting a live interview with Democratic Rep. Jasmine Crockett of Texas. Samuels is conducting a live interview on “The Blackprint,” his talk show featuring celebrities, entrepreneurs and innovators sharing their professional journeys, with former Carolina Panthers quarterback and entrepreneur Cam Newton.

“We’re pushing to deliver a best-in-class experience for the culture,” Samuels said.

Friday, Sept. 20-Sunday Sept. 22. Pangaea Studios. 3133 Continental Colony Parkway SW, Atlanta. revoltworld.com.

