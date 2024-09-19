Welcome to UATL: The AJC’s new home for Black culture

I learned in order to build communities you have to care about them. You also must make others care, whether they live in them or not, because ultimately, we’re one big community, all sharing the same soil. Celebrating what makes us Unique makes us no less United.

Credit: UATL/AJC Credit: UATL/AJC

In my experience, community stories are best told through the voices of those who have seen, heard, felt and lived the experiences from inside. They’re the ones who are best positioned to be record-keepers, historians and storytellers. And don’t even get me started on critique.

This is why I’m incredibly proud to be part of a team that includes other people who love Black Atlanta. UATL counts some of the most talented and trusted journalists in America – Black or otherwise -- as members of our staff. That includes ATLiens like Gavin Godfrey, Jewel Wicker and Bem Joiner; respected longtime AJC reporters like Ernie Suggs and Nedra Rhone; intrepid news writers DeAsia Paige, Mirtha Donastorg and Christopher Daniel; video correspondent Najja Parker and others.

We aspire to be accurate in our coverage and representation of Black culture, which is often called “Atlanta’s greatest export.” We aim to follow the story beyond Atlanta’s regional borders, always providing meaningful and essential information. And since there are few places on this planet you won’t find the influence of Black culture, we’re casting a wide net.

Credit: UATL/AJC Credit: UATL/AJC

We’ll keep you updated on the latest news while also following trends and developing stories involving food, fashion, music, film and entertainment, entrepreneurship, health and everything else experienced in and by our community.

And we’re not simply churning out Atlanta content for likes, followers and revenue opportunities — we endeavor to drive conversation and action, and we want you to be actively engaged with us. We see you as more than potential customers and we’re hoping you’ll see us as part of your community.

More than just a website, a newsletter or simply brand, UATL is a reflection of the richness and depth of Black culture. It is continuous evidence of how a city proudly influenced by contributions of Black people – in the arts, the business sector, civil rights, education, medicine, politics and elsewhere – has changed the world and continues to do so today.

Sure, I’m an optimist. I’ll admit I’m prone to seeing things in their most positive light. But as I’m sure you’ve seen elsewhere, stories of Blackness are often told in ways that don’t serve a greater purpose.

Atlanta has made me a strong believer in Blackness. From its resilience in times where hope is in short supply, to its innate ability to create and celebrate excellence (even when done in defiance), Atlanta is a special place.

Credit: Jenni Girtman Credit: Jenni Girtman

If you love Atlanta too, I ask you to become a member of UATL right now. In return, you’ll get access to three free UATL articles every month, our weekly newsletter, our curated events guide The LineUp, and invitations to exclusive events discounts and ticket giveaways – all free of charge.

You’ll find more details on membership and its privileges here.

Follow us on social media too! We’re on your favorite platform, including TikTok, at @itsUATL.

It’s truly an honor to have the opportunity to tell these stories about Atlanta. It may not be my hometown but it’s the town I call home and the place I’ll forever love.

Sign up for the UATL newsletter.

Read more stories like this by liking UATL on Facebook and following @itsUATL on X and Instagram.