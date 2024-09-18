How should Atlanta honor Mayor Shirley Franklin?

When Shirley Franklin was elected mayor in 2001, she not only became the first Black woman mayor in Atlanta, but the first of any major Southern city.

Now more than 23 years later, city leaders want the public’s help in deciding how best to honor the trailblazer. In March, Atlanta City Council established a commission to determine the best way to celebrate Franklin, which is currently accepting input from the public.

During Franklin’s eight years in office, she spearheaded massive infrastructure projects like an overhaul of Atlanta’s water system — where she first dubbed herself the city’s “sewer mayor.” She also followed in the footsteps of her former boss and mentor Mayor Maynard Jackson and invested billions into expanding Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.