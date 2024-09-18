How should Atlanta honor Mayor Shirley Franklin?

When Shirley Franklin was elected mayor in 2001, she not only became the first Black woman mayor in Atlanta, but the first of any major Southern city.
Now more than 23 years later, city leaders want the public’s help in deciding how best to honor the trailblazer. In March, Atlanta City Council established a commission to determine the best way to celebrate Franklin, which is currently accepting input from the public.
During Franklin’s eight years in office, she spearheaded massive infrastructure projects like an overhaul of Atlanta’s water system — where she first dubbed herself the city’s “sewer mayor.” She also followed in the footsteps of her former boss and mentor Mayor Maynard Jackson and invested billions into expanding Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.
Atlanta’s iconic Beltline wouldn’t exist if Franklin hadn’t launched the ambitious project. Fast forward two decades and the former mayor says she’s a regular visitor of the westside trail.
The commission is looking for ideas on how best to pay homage to Franklin’s contributions to the city — whether that’s a statue in her likeness or naming a public park after her.
The body is holding its next meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 24 at 5 p.m. in the council chamber at City Hall. Atlantans are welcome to come and offer their suggestions on how best to honor Franklin or submit ideas online.
If you have an ideas, you can fill out a form here.
