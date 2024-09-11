The property is a half-mile south of Centennial Yards, the $5 billion redevelopment of the Gulch. It’s also near the historic Castleberry Hill neighborhood and the sprawling South Downtown portfolio of century-old buildings, which is receiving a wave of investment from new owners.

Peyton Stinson, director of SSG’s Residential Land Group, said the site is a rare offering in the fast-changing city center.

“This site offers an unparalleled redevelopment opportunity in one of the most active and rapidly evolving areas of downtown Atlanta,” Stinson said in a news release. “With its proximity to Centennial Yards and the historic Castleberry Hill neighborhood, developers have a unique chance to shape the future of this vibrant, high-growth district.”

The property has been eyed for large-scale development since 2020, when GFI vacated its downtown distribution center and relocated to south DeKalb County.

In 2021, upstart developer Urbantec Development Partners signed agreements to acquire the land for a multi-high-rise life sciences campus called Forge Atlanta. The plan included offices, apartments, retail, a hotel and an entertainment venue, but the land was never developed and went through foreclosure in March 2023.

Urbantec, which is now defunct, bought the site for $26.1 million, most of which was financed with loans from the land’s previous owner, McCall Railroad LLC, an entity created by GFI’s founder.

McCall reacquired the property through foreclosure for $20 million and is the entity looking to sell the property to another developer.

The city center, which has struggled to capture the development momentum of Midtown or corridors along the Beltline, is receiving new attention ahead of 2026′s World Cup, for which Atlanta is a host city. Downtown stakeholders — from Centennial Yards to the Georgia World Congress Center — are evaluating what projects can be delivered before millions of fans flock to Mercedes-Benz Stadium in less than two years.

