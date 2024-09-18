The megastar Swift attended both Chiefs games to start this season in support of her boyfriend, tight end Travis Kelce. She was there for the Chiefs’ opener against the Ravens and last week’s game against the Bengals. Both those games were in Kansas City.

Next up for the Chiefs is a game at the Falcons. Yes, here in Atlanta at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Swift knows her way around the Benz after performing concerts here in April 2023. The game will be Sunday night.

Swift currently is on a break from her record-shattering Eras Tour. So, you’re saying there is a chance?

No one is giving away Swift’s plans. Not the Falcons. Not the Chiefs. Not Swift. Any notice could come only a day or two, or hours, before she appears. There have been indications that Mercedes-Benz officials are preparing for Swift’s attendance. However, get readying for a possible appearance and an actual appearance are two different things.

At this point, we wait.

Swift is almost a regular at Chiefs games, home and away. She attended games 13 times last season, including the Chiefs’ Super Bowl victory over the 49ers in Las Vegas in February where she jetted back from Tokyo in time.

Swift’s next Eras Tour concert date is Oct. 18 in Miami.

- Staff writer D. Orlando Ledbetter contributed to this report.