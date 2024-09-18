State Sports Report

What you need to know: Playoff scenarios for Atlanta Dream in regular-season finale

Atlanta Dream center Tina Charles (31) controls the ball against Minnesota Lynx forward Myisha Hines-Allen (22) during the first half at the Gateway Center Arena, Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz / AJC)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Atlanta Dream center Tina Charles (31) controls the ball against Minnesota Lynx forward Myisha Hines-Allen (22) during the first half at the Gateway Center Arena, Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz / AJC)
By AJC Sports
2 minutes ago

It will all come down to the final game.

The Atlanta Dream end the regular season on Thursday with a WNBA playoff berth on the line. The same can be said for the Washington Mystics and the Chicago Sky. All three are vying for the eighth and final playoff spot. All other seven spots and seeds are set.

Here’s what you need to know:

Dream (14-25)

Play at New York Liberty at 7 p.m. on Thursday

* The Dream win and both Sky and Mystics lose

OR

* The Dream, Sky and Mystics all lose

OR

* The Dream, Sky and Mystics all win

OR

* The Dream lose, Sky lose and Mystics win (based on tiebreaker)

Sky (13-26)

Play at Connecticut Sun at 7 p.m. on Thursday

*The Sky win and both Dream and Mystics lose

Mystics (13-26)

Host Indiana Fever at 7 p.m. on Thursday

* The Mystics win and Dream and Sky lose

OR

* The Mystics win, Sky win and Dream lose

The eighth seed will open the playoffs against the No. 1 seed New York Liberty. The playoff participants and seedings is as follows:

1. New York Liberty 32-7

2. Minnesota Lynx 30-9

3. Connecticut Sun 27-12

4. Las Vegas Aces 26-13

5. Seattle Storm 24-15

6. Indiana Fever 20-19

7. Phoenix Mercury 19-20

The WNBA postseason will begin on Sunday with all four matchups.

Liberty vs. Dream/Sky/Mystics

Lynx vs. Mercury

Sun vs. Fever

Aces vs. Storm

About the Author

Follow AJC Sports on facebookFollow AJC Sports on twitter

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

WNBA playoff picture starting to come into focus as Liberty clinch top seed and Minnesota...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

WNBA playoff seeds mostly still undecided as league enters final week of season
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Dream use commanding win over Sky to keep playoff hopes alive
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Atlanta Dream stave off playoff elimination with win
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Dream use commanding win over Sky to keep playoff hopes alive
Atlanta Dream stave off playoff elimination with win
Kennesaw State drops to 0-3 with loss at San Jose State
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Courtesy of Cielo at 325 renters

‘Desperate’ living conditions a way of life for undocumented renters
How foreign actors are using media to influence opinion before Election Day
Here are the Georgia events planned to mark Jimmy Carter’s 100th birthday