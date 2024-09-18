It will all come down to the final game.
The Atlanta Dream end the regular season on Thursday with a WNBA playoff berth on the line. The same can be said for the Washington Mystics and the Chicago Sky. All three are vying for the eighth and final playoff spot. All other seven spots and seeds are set.
Here’s what you need to know:
Dream (14-25)
Play at New York Liberty at 7 p.m. on Thursday
* The Dream win and both Sky and Mystics lose
OR
* The Dream, Sky and Mystics all lose
OR
* The Dream, Sky and Mystics all win
OR
* The Dream lose, Sky lose and Mystics win (based on tiebreaker)
Sky (13-26)
Play at Connecticut Sun at 7 p.m. on Thursday
*The Sky win and both Dream and Mystics lose
Mystics (13-26)
Host Indiana Fever at 7 p.m. on Thursday
* The Mystics win and Dream and Sky lose
OR
* The Mystics win, Sky win and Dream lose
The eighth seed will open the playoffs against the No. 1 seed New York Liberty. The playoff participants and seedings is as follows:
1. New York Liberty 32-7
2. Minnesota Lynx 30-9
3. Connecticut Sun 27-12
4. Las Vegas Aces 26-13
5. Seattle Storm 24-15
6. Indiana Fever 20-19
7. Phoenix Mercury 19-20
The WNBA postseason will begin on Sunday with all four matchups.
Liberty vs. Dream/Sky/Mystics
Lynx vs. Mercury
Sun vs. Fever
Aces vs. Storm
About the Author