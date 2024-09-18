Georgia Entertainment Scene

Can Phaedra Parks top Atlanta ‘Housewives’ peers on ‘Dancing with the Stars?’

None have finished higher than seventh place on the reality show.
Host Julianne Hough, with Phaedra Parks and Val Chmerkovskiy on the opening night of season 33 of "Dancing With the Stars" on Sept. 17. ABC

Host Julianne Hough, with Phaedra Parks and Val Chmerkovskiy on the opening night of season 33 of "Dancing With the Stars" on Sept. 17. ABC
1 hour ago

Phaedra Parks had a promising start Tuesday as the fifth “Real Housewives of Atlanta” cast member to compete on “Dancing With the Stars.”

Parks, an attorney and mortician, opened the 33rd season with a cha-cha to Whitney Houston’s “I’m Every Woman” that received largely positive comments from the three judges.

Her total score of 19 placed her in the middle of the pack among 13 celebrities who ranged from actor Eric Roberts (who grew up in Atlanta) with a 15 to “Pretty Little Liars” actor Chandler Kinney with a 23. “90210″ star Tori Spelling opened with a shaky 17 while NBA star Dwight Howard showed promise with a 22.

“A very sexy mortician here,” said judge Bruno Tonioli, who gave Parks a 6. “I can sense all that fire and spice. Now you have to learn to control it. You went wrong. You covered it up. Don’t let that stop you. You have all the elements. You have to focus more on the details but very well done for the first time.”

Carrie Ann Inaba, who gave her a 7, said she was “genuinely impressed. That was a really great performance. It had all the nuances and different flavors. You know who you are and it comes out in the dance. I can appreciate that.”

Derek Hough raved over her outfit and energy, saying she looked “fabulous.” “We have to clean up the footwork,” he added. “It was a bit slippery. But you are a phenomenal performer. Well done.” He gave her a 6.

Parks told co-host Julianne Hough that “I may not be the best dancer, but my work ethic is unmatched.”

The show calculates who goes by home via a blend of public votes and judges’ scores. Parks is likely safe next week, when two people are eliminated, but “Housewives” have never made it to the show’s finals.

Among Parks’ four “Atlanta” peers, none has ended the show better than seventh place.

NeNe Leakes (season 18) and Kim Fields (season 22) each finished seventh. During season 21, Kim Zolciak dropped out due to medical issues and landed in 11th place. Most recently, Kenya Moore cracked 10th place season 30 in 2021.

“Let me break that curse,” Parks said.

Her popular dance partner, Val Chmerkovskiy, could help her garner votes. He is also an excellent teacher who has won the show three times including last year with actor Xochiti Gomez.

“I can see she’s a beginner,” Chmerkovskiy said on the show, “but there’s nothing more valuable than enthusiasm.”

IF YOU WATCH

“Dancing with the Stars”

8 p.m. Tuesdays on ABC, available on Hulu and Disney+

