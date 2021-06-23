Egypt Sherrod returns to HGTV with ‘Married to Real Estate’ set for 2022

“Egypt already built a huge fan base as a proven real estate and renovation expert, but now we get to see her in action with Mike, her husband and business partner, and together they are positively irresistible,” said Jane Latman, president of HGTV, in the press release.

Sherrod came to Atlanta in 2012 to briefly be a V-103 radio personality but her real estate bona fides landed her “Property Virgins,” which ran several seasons. She has written a book about real estate and has made appearances on the “Today Show,” CNBS, Fox News, CNN and HLN.