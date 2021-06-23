ajc logo
Egypt Sherrod returns to HGTV with ‘Married to Real Estate’ set for 2022

Egypt Sherrod and Mike Jackson are working on a new HGTV series "Married to Real Estate" set to air in 2022. HGTV
Egypt Sherrod and Mike Jackson are working on a new HGTV series "Married to Real Estate" set to air in 2022. HGTV

By Rodney Ho, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
39 minutes ago
She will be joined by her husband Mike Jackson.

Atlanta realtor Egypt Sherrod has signed on for her latest HGTV venture with her husband Mike Jackson tentatively called “Married to Real Estate.”

The first eight hour-long episodes will follow the couple as they juggle their professional and private lives while helping clients find homes. The press release said Sherrod “leverages her knowledge of the market to find affordable properties in desirable locations for her clients.” Jackson and his team renovate the homes to increase their worth and boost returns on investment.

Sherrod previously starred on HGTV reality shows “Property Virgins” and “Flipping Virgins.”

“Egypt already built a huge fan base as a proven real estate and renovation expert, but now we get to see her in action with Mike, her husband and business partner, and together they are positively irresistible,” said Jane Latman, president of HGTV, in the press release.

Sherrod came to Atlanta in 2012 to briefly be a V-103 radio personality but her real estate bona fides landed her “Property Virgins,” which ran several seasons. She has written a book about real estate and has made appearances on the “Today Show,” CNBS, Fox News, CNN and HLN.

