Bryan Cranston, Annette Bening star in ‘Jerry and Marge Go Large,’ starting production this month in Georgia

Radio & TV Talk Blog
By Rodney Ho, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago
It’s based on a true story of a couple who made millions after finding a loophole in a lottery game.

Bryan Cranston and Annette Bening are coming to Georgia this month to start production on a Paramount+ film, “Jerry and Marge Go Large,” about a couple who funneled lottery winnings to help revive a small town.

The film is based on a true story written in 2018 by Jason Fagone for Huffington Post’s Highline.

The production is scheduled to run from July 26 to September 10.

Jerry Selbee (Cranston), a mildly dyslexic retired cereal company materials analyst who loves puzzles and patterns, figures out a loophole in the Michigan Cash WinFall state lottery game. They made money off of it, helping family and friends in a betting pool until Michigan closed that game. He and his wife Marge (Bening) made off even bigger when Massachusetts created a similar game with a similar loophole.

Over nine years, they grossed nearly $27 million, netting $7.75 million in profit before taxes.

According to the original story, their winnings would “spark an investigation by a Boston Globe Spotlight reporter, unleash a statewide political scandal and expose more than a few hypocrisies at the heart of America’s favorite form of legalized gambling.”

The movie is one of the first original features for Paramount+, which is competing with much bigger players like Netflix, Disney+ and HBO Max.

The scriptwriter, Brad Copeland, also wrote “Wild Hogs,” the hit comedy starring Tim Allen.

Rodney Ho
Rodney Ho writes about entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution including TV, radio, film, comedy and all things in between. A native New Yorker, he has covered education at The Virginian-Pilot, small business for The Wall Street Journal and a host of beats at the AJC over 20-plus years. He loves tennis, pop culture & seeing live events.

