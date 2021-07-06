Bryan Cranston, Annette Bening star in ‘Jerry and Marge Go Large,’ starting production this month in Georgia

According to the original story, their winnings would “spark an investigation by a Boston Globe Spotlight reporter, unleash a statewide political scandal and expose more than a few hypocrisies at the heart of America’s favorite form of legalized gambling.”

The movie is one of the first original features for Paramount+, which is competing with much bigger players like Netflix, Disney+ and HBO Max.

The scriptwriter, Brad Copeland, also wrote “Wild Hogs,” the hit comedy starring Tim Allen.