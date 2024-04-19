Poach Social reopens in Summerhill after nearly two years and more restaurant news

The brunch and lunch-focused Poach menu has expanded since its early days, with notable additions including salmon polenta; a SLT sandwich with salmon, lettuce and tomato; honey fire glazed shrimp; and lemon honey chicken wings, as well as weekend specials like lamb chops. Old favorites including the jerk chicken egg rolls

Poach also offers a cocktail list with options such as mimosas, bloody marys and margaritas.

Poach initially opened in 2021. The restaurant’s hours are 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Mondays, Thursdays and Fridays and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays, with plans to expand hours in the coming weeks.

Food hall Halidom Eatery has set May 10 as its opening date in the IST Management building at 1341 Moreland Ave. SE on the bank of the Intrenchment Creek in Atlanta’s Woodland Hill neighborhood.

The grand opening weekend will feature live music, a build-a-bouquet bar for Mother’s Day, and specials at cocktail bar Bar La Rose.

The food hall’s 11 stalls include Buena Papa Fry Bar, Deallo’s Seafood, Grind Time Coffee Co., Just Dogs ATL, Locale Island Eats, Luca’s Brooklyn Pizzeria, Luze Mexicano Cocina, Mad Dads Philly’s, Mango Indian Grill, Press Waffle Co., and Wasabi Sushi & Ramen.

The art deco-inspired Bar La Rose, named after Halidom Eatery owner Hal Blackman’s wife, has floor-to-ceiling windows and offers seating for 30 guests.

Halidom Eatery will offers nightly specials including $5 wine by the glass and half off select bottles on Wednesdays; tequila flights and margaritas every Tuesday and a live Mariachi band every second Tuesday of the month; open mics and live music on select Mondays; and a kids activity day from noon-4 p.m. with rotating free entertainment including face painting, balloon twisting and or caricature art.

Opening hours will be 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Sundays.

Read more about Halidom Eatery here.

Alpharetta Korean restaurant Kimchi Red has opened its second location at 3651 Peachtree Parkway in Suwanee.

Corners Sports Bar & Grill is now open at 7160 Jimmy Carter Boulevard in Peachtree Corners.

Pasta stall Pastaholics is now open in the Lee + White food hall in Atlanta’s West End neighborhood. The concept, from Shaunya Noble, offers build-your-own pasta bowls as well as side salads and desserts.

Other stalls open in the food hall include Costa Coffee, Sakura Sake, Gekko, Mochinut, Sweet Peach, Honeysuckle Gelato and Original Hot Dog Factory.

Deep Roots Wine Market & Tasting Room, which has locations in Woodstock and Roswell, is set to open a third at 5348 Peachtree Road in Chamblee. The location will be operated by franchisee Lynn Hale.

A coffee shop and cafe has opened in the Block & Drum development at 5105 Peachtree Boulevard along Chamblee’s “Rail Trail. The cafe is currently open 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. The cafe serves coffee from Chrome Yellow Trading Co. and croissants from Best Bread Baking Co. in Chamblee.

The rest of Block and Drum, including a distillery and tasting room and culinary incubator, is set to open in June.

Revolving sushi bar Kura Sushi will celebrate the opening of its third metro Atlanta location at 1042 Northside Drive SW in the west Midtown Interlock development April 21-23. The location joins others in Buford and Doraville.

Other food and beverage concepts at the Interlock include Velvet Taco, St. Germain French Bakery & Cafe, Puttshack, Drawbar at Bellyard, Holiday Bar, Pour Taproom, Kinjo Room, Guac y Margys, Rooftop LOA and Humble Pie.

Grits & Eggs Breakfast Kitchen has opened a takeout and delivery location at 2625 Piedmont Road NE in Buckhead. It joins sit-down Grits & Eggs locations in Vinings, Marietta and Midtown. Another is set to open in the next few months in Summerhill.

Brooklyn Bagel & Deli, which has locations in Johns Creek and Ansley Park, is set to open at Cambridge Square at the corner of Johnson Ferry and Ashford Dunwoody Roads in Brookhaven, Tomorrow’s News Today reports.

Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker of “Real Housewives of Atlanta” are set to open a new restaurant, OLe’G Tacos and Tequila, at 2358 Cascade Road in the coming weeks, What Now Atlanta reports. The couple already owns soul food restaurant Old Lady Gang and Blaze Steak and Seafood.

North Carolina-based chain Viva Chicken has closed its two metro Atlanta locations in Alpharetta and Kennesaw, Tomorrow’s News Today reports.

Reunion Kitchen & Bar is now open in the former Red Sky space at 1255 Johnson Ferry Road in Marietta, East Cobb News reports. The restaurant was previously set to be named 1255 Social.

McDonough restaurant Nana’s Chicken-N-Waffles, is set to expand with a second location in the Prado development at 5600 Roswell Road in Sandy Springs.

