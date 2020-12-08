Check out the menu for delivery-only, build-your-own pasta concept Pastaholics

Founded by Shaunya Noble, Pastaholics will begin offering delivery via Black and Mobile, DoorDash, GrubHub, UberEats, and Zifty beginning Dec. 14. Customers choose from a selection of homemade pastas including spaghetti, fettuccini and penne; sauces including alfredo, pesto and bolognese; and up to three mix-ins like cherry tomatoes, broccoli and garlic. “Top shelf” add-ons include grilled chicken, basil, burrata, sausage and artichoke hearts. All meals come with a side of garlic bread.

The menu also offers side salads and desserts like ricotta cheesecake and tiramisu.