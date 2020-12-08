Check out the menu for delivery-only, build-your-own pasta concept Pastaholics

A new Atlanta ghost kitchen is offering the opportunity to get a build-your-own pasta creation delivered to your door.
Founded by Shaunya Noble, Pastaholics will begin offering delivery via Black and Mobile, DoorDash, GrubHub, UberEats, and Zifty beginning Dec. 14. Customers choose from a selection of homemade pastas including spaghetti, fettuccini and penne; sauces including alfredo, pesto and bolognese; and up to three mix-ins like cherry tomatoes, broccoli and garlic. “Top shelf” add-ons include grilled chicken, basil, burrata, sausage and artichoke hearts. All meals come with a side of garlic bread.
The menu also offers side salads and desserts like ricotta cheesecake and tiramisu.
Noble, a graduate of Johnson and Wales University, previously worked for an Italian restaurant before working in restaurant consulting. She said she’s “always loved pasta,” and is excited about the build-your-own concept.
Other recently launched or announced Atlanta ghost kitchens include chef Nick Leahy’s Chicken Out, walk-up queso and taco window the Queso Shop from the team behind Atlanta eatery Yumbii and San Francisco-based Man vs Fries.
Pastaholics orders can be placed starting Dec. 14 at thepastaholics.com/. The kitchen is based at 800 Forrest St. NW in the Cloud Kitchens facility.
Scroll down to see the full menu for Pastaholics:
Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.
About the Author