Urban Tree Cidery to close its tasting room after eight years

Urban Tree Cidery, Atlanta’s first craft cider company, announced it will close its tasting room on May 19 after eight years.

According to a statement posted on Instagram, the Urban Tree team decided not to renew their lease.

“It has truly been our honor to craft amazing ciders and to share that passion with our fellow cider lovers in West Midtown since 2016. In those years we have created incredible memories and met so many amazing people that contributed to our success. We are forever grateful,” the statement said.