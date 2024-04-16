Food & Dining

Urban Tree Cidery to close its tasting room after eight years

Hard ciders making a splash, read more on page x. Photo Courtesy of Urban Tree Cidery.

Credit: Photo Courtesy of Urban Tree Cid

Credit: Photo Courtesy of Urban Tree Cid

Hard ciders making a splash, read more on page x. Photo Courtesy of Urban Tree Cidery.
By
17 minutes ago

Urban Tree Cidery, Atlanta’s first craft cider company, announced it will close its tasting room on May 19 after eight years.

According to a statement posted on Instagram, the Urban Tree team decided not to renew their lease.

“It has truly been our honor to craft amazing ciders and to share that passion with our fellow cider lovers in West Midtown since 2016. In those years we have created incredible memories and met so many amazing people that contributed to our success. We are forever grateful,” the statement said.

ExploreBeer, wine and cocktail news

Urban Tree Cidery will continue to manufacture its ciders and sell them online, at local restaurants, grocery, retail and package stores.

Tim and Maria Resuta and Maria’s sister, Jackie Waice, opened Urban Tree Cidery at 1465 Howell Mill Road NW in 2016. Urban Tree’s ciders are made with apples from a family-owned orchard in Mountain City, Georgia. The apples are harvested and pressed by hand, and the juice goes through a fermentation process that transforms the sugar into alcohol.

Urban Tree offers several award-winning ciders including Sweet Heat Haze, Harvest Apple and Wild on Cherry. The tasting room sells seasonal and flagship ciders as well as cocktails and local beer.

ExploreMetro Atlanta restaurant openings and closings

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.

About the Author

Olivia Wakim is a digital content producer on the food and dining team. She joined the AJC as an intern in 2023 after graduating from the University of Georgia with a journalism degree. While in school, she reported for The Red & Black, Grady Newsource and the Marietta Daily Journal.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Ossoff to USPS chief about mail woes: ‘You’ve got weeks ... to fix this’56m ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia regents increase tuition for the 2024-25 school year
59m ago

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

Georgia attorney general defends lawsuit against Biden student loan plan

Credit: AJC

Watchdog agency investigating challenger to Fulton Trump judge
2h ago

Credit: AJC

Watchdog agency investigating challenger to Fulton Trump judge
2h ago

Credit: AP

THE LATEST
Hush money trial: Judge permits potential juror inquiry on social media posts
15m ago
The Latest

Credit: Courtesy of Mikkelson's Market

Couple behind JenChan’s to open a Danish-inspired market in Reynoldstown
33m ago
Acclaimed Asheville chef Ashleigh Shanti delivers on her promise of Good Hot Fish
Iron Hill Brewery to close its Buckhead location in May
Featured

Credit: Bita Honarvar, AJC

Vidalia onions: When does the season begin?
Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese now in WNBA, when will they play in Atlanta?
A.M. ATL: Rest in peace, Rico Wade, Atlanta rap music pioneer