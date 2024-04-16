Urban Tree Cidery to close its tasting room after eight years

Urban Tree Cidery, Atlanta’s first craft cider company, announced it will close its tasting room on May 19 after eight years.
According to a statement posted on Instagram, the Urban Tree team decided not to renew their lease.
“It has truly been our honor to craft amazing ciders and to share that passion with our fellow cider lovers in West Midtown since 2016. In those years we have created incredible memories and met so many amazing people that contributed to our success. We are forever grateful,” the statement said.
Urban Tree Cidery will continue to manufacture its ciders and sell them online, at local restaurants, grocery, retail and package stores.
Tim and Maria Resuta and Maria’s sister, Jackie Waice, opened Urban Tree Cidery at 1465 Howell Mill Road NW in 2016. Urban Tree’s ciders are made with apples from a family-owned orchard in Mountain City, Georgia. The apples are harvested and pressed by hand, and the juice goes through a fermentation process that transforms the sugar into alcohol.
Urban Tree offers several award-winning ciders including Sweet Heat Haze, Harvest Apple and Wild on Cherry. The tasting room sells seasonal and flagship ciders as well as cocktails and local beer.
