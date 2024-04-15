Food & Dining

Mend Coffee opens in Atlanta as a space to ‘reimagine the story of disability’

Employees at Mend Coffee in Atlanta, where the staff is made up of people with disabilities and those who do not have disabilities. / Courtesy of Bryan Johnson Studio

Credit: Bryan Johnson Studio

Credit: Bryan Johnson Studio

Employees at Mend Coffee in Atlanta, where the staff is made up of people with disabilities and those who do not have disabilities. / Courtesy of Bryan Johnson Studio
By
4 minutes ago

Sixteen years ago, Katherine Wolf had a debilitating stroke, six months after her first child was born. Her life changed irrevocably as she learned to navigate her new reality as a person with disabilities.

“I kept dipping my toes into the disability space and discovered that one of the deepest needs is a feeling of belonging and a sense of community,” Wolf said.

April 15, Wolf and her husband Jay, opened Mend Coffee & Goods in Buckhead, a shop they hope will serve as a prototype for businesses that cater to the interability community, both those with disabilities and those without.

Located at 3655 Roswell Road NE, Mend is meant “to be a sacred space,” Jay said. “It’s not just for folks with disabilities. We want to create spaces where there’s a mutuality. It’s not a pity or charity thing — we all want to sit at the table together. And we want Mend to be proof of concept that this type of business can be financially viable.”

Mend is the latest venture in the Wolfs’ journey to create spaces for those in the disability community. After Katherine’s stroke, she and Jay created nonprofit Hope Heals in 2013, which runs a weeklong camp that offers resources and relationships to more than 2,000 families that include people with disabilities. Katherine is also the author of the newly-released ”Treasures in the Dark: 90 Reflections on Finding Bright Hope Hidden in the Hurting,” as well as “Hope Heals” and “Suffer Strong.”

The couple began planning for Mend three years ago, and knew they wanted to open in the heart of Buckhead, “where it would be patronized by people who don’t necessarily encounter disability every day,” Jay said. “This won’t be an accessibility-first restaurant, it’ll just be a restaurant.”

ExploreMetro Atlanta restaurant openings and closings
Katherine and Jay Wolf are the owners of Mend Coffee in Atlanta. / Courtesy of Bryan Johnson Studio.

Credit: Credit : Bryan Johnson Studio

icon to expand image

Credit: Credit : Bryan Johnson Studio

They worked with more than 10 consultants, from a mission-based food business owner to designers with expertise in interior design accessibility to ensure the space would be comfortable for all guests. Elements include sound-dampening acoustic structures for those with sensory differences, adjustable tables that can accommodate wheelchairs, a bathroom with space and structures for non-typical toileting needs and multi-height counters for customers who use wheelchairs or with dwarfism.

Jay said it was important for the space to not only be functional, but aesthetically pleasing, with features from designer Margaret Roberts including brass-edged, French-cafe inspired tables, multi-sized orb lights, oak floors, wall murals and vintage French fixtures

“Spaces for those with disabilities aren’t usually equated with excellent design or details,” Jay said. “We wanted to create something different, so that even if you don’t experience disabilities, you feel that sense of peace and celebration. We wanted the word ‘disability’ to be synonymous with a new type of story.”

The 2,400-square-foot interior seats about 56 guests, along with an 18-seat outdoor patio. A private room with audio-visual equipment that seats eight will be available to rent for events and meetings.

The food and beverage component of Mend symbolized a “redemptive full-circle moment” for the Wolfs, with Katherine unable to eat for a full year following her stroke. Offering food and hospitality “feels different and deeper to us, and we wanted to honor and appreciate chefs and the ritual of coffee.”

They tapped local restaurant industry professionals including consultant and restaurateur David Abes, who owns restaurants in the Village Dunwoody development, to assist in building out the food and beverage offerings. Mark Estrada, who serves as general manager for Mend, previously ran coffee shops and California and Brash Coffee in Atlanta.

The interior of Mend Coffee is designed with all communities in mind. / Courtesy of Mend Coffee

Credit: Courtesy of Mend Coffee

icon to expand image

Credit: Courtesy of Mend Coffee

Coffee drinks will be brewed with locally roasted beans from Bellwood Coffee. In addition to traditional coffee drinks, beverage options will include kombucha from local business Golda on tap, nitro brews and seasonal drinks.

Pastries and baked goods will come from Buckhead market the Buttery, owned by James Beard Award-winner Linton Hopkins and his wife Gina, who came out of “wholesale retirement” to provide Mend with products. The menu will also feature several housemade French-inspired breakfast and lunch items including frittatas, quiche and salads.

A $100 monthly membership program (or $1,000 annual program) will offer guests a welcome gift, drip coffee with every visit, after-hours event access and discounts on retail, food, catering, event rentals and specialty coffee.

Mend Coffee offers a variety of coffee drinks using beans roasted by locally-based Bellwood Coffee. / Courtesy of Bryan Johnson Studio

Credit: Credit : Bryan Johnson Studio

icon to expand image

Credit: Credit : Bryan Johnson Studio

Extending its mission of catering to all members of the community, Mend’s team includes adults with cognitive, intellectual or physical disabilities, including alumni of Hope Heals camps, as well as inclusion-minded, adults without disabilities. Ronecia Curtis, who has a masters degree in social work, will serve as a community program manager and oversee hiring and be a point person for employees.

In addition to offering coffee and pastries, Mend will house a small retail section selling items including T-shirts, vases and mugs from vendors who use fair labor practices and represent marginalized communities.

Mend also plans to host events including book clubs featuring books on topics that impact the disability community, adaptive exercise classes, creative writing workshops, networking events for people with disabilties and grief support groups, as well as open mics and pop-up dinners.

Jay said what he and Katherine learned in the three years it took to bring Mend to fruition will be compiled in an open-source website to ease the process for those who embark on opening similar concepts.

“We want people to understand, ‘We need you here. You’re worth the best summer camp we can make, you’re worth these details and this excellence.”

Mend Coffee’s opening hours will be 7 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Saturday.

3655 Roswell Road NE, Atlanta. 470-458-2158, mendcoffee.com

About the Author

Yvonne Zusel has been with the AJC since 2010. She worked on the digital news and arts and entertainment teams before joining the food and dining team.

Editors' Picks

Credit: TNS

Missing paperwork costs 500,000 their Medicaid in Georgia

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Hartsfield-Jackson keeps its crown, remains world’s busiest airport
2h ago

Credit: AP

Inside City Hall: Trump goes viral in Vine City
42m ago

Credit: Atlanta Police Department

Atlanta police issue ‘public safety alert’ after Iran attacks Israel

Credit: Atlanta Police Department

Atlanta police issue ‘public safety alert’ after Iran attacks Israel

Credit: AP

Why some adults may need another dose of measles vaccine
The Latest

Credit: Courtesy of Sometimeatarian

You can find vegan and vegetarian pop-ups and food trucks around metro Atlanta
1h ago
Kaleidoscope Bistro & Pub sets closing date in Brookhaven and more restaurant news
Ethiopian stall Ruki’s Kitchen announced for Switchman Hall in Peoplestown
Featured

Credit: TNS

A.M. ATL: Rest in peace, Rico Wade, Atlanta rap music pioneer
What the college football transfer portal period means for UGA and SEC
In one swing, Marcell Ozuna stuns Marlins and creates a moment to remember