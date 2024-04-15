Mend Coffee opens in Atlanta as a space to ‘reimagine the story of disability’

Located at 3655 Roswell Road NE, Mend is meant “to be a sacred space,” Jay said. “It’s not just for folks with disabilities. We want to create spaces where there’s a mutuality. It’s not a pity or charity thing — we all want to sit at the table together. And we want Mend to be proof of concept that this type of business can be financially viable.”

Mend is the latest venture in the Wolfs’ journey to create spaces for those in the disability community. After Katherine’s stroke, she and Jay created nonprofit Hope Heals in 2013, which runs a weeklong camp that offers resources and relationships to more than 2,000 families that include people with disabilities. Katherine is also the author of the newly-released ”Treasures in the Dark: 90 Reflections on Finding Bright Hope Hidden in the Hurting,” as well as “Hope Heals” and “Suffer Strong.”

The couple began planning for Mend three years ago, and knew they wanted to open in the heart of Buckhead, “where it would be patronized by people who don’t necessarily encounter disability every day,” Jay said. “This won’t be an accessibility-first restaurant, it’ll just be a restaurant.”

Explore Metro Atlanta restaurant openings and closings

Credit: Credit : Bryan Johnson Studio Credit: Credit : Bryan Johnson Studio

They worked with more than 10 consultants, from a mission-based food business owner to designers with expertise in interior design accessibility to ensure the space would be comfortable for all guests. Elements include sound-dampening acoustic structures for those with sensory differences, adjustable tables that can accommodate wheelchairs, a bathroom with space and structures for non-typical toileting needs and multi-height counters for customers who use wheelchairs or with dwarfism.

Jay said it was important for the space to not only be functional, but aesthetically pleasing, with features from designer Margaret Roberts including brass-edged, French-cafe inspired tables, multi-sized orb lights, oak floors, wall murals and vintage French fixtures

“Spaces for those with disabilities aren’t usually equated with excellent design or details,” Jay said. “We wanted to create something different, so that even if you don’t experience disabilities, you feel that sense of peace and celebration. We wanted the word ‘disability’ to be synonymous with a new type of story.”

The 2,400-square-foot interior seats about 56 guests, along with an 18-seat outdoor patio. A private room with audio-visual equipment that seats eight will be available to rent for events and meetings.

The food and beverage component of Mend symbolized a “redemptive full-circle moment” for the Wolfs, with Katherine unable to eat for a full year following her stroke. Offering food and hospitality “feels different and deeper to us, and we wanted to honor and appreciate chefs and the ritual of coffee.”

They tapped local restaurant industry professionals including consultant and restaurateur David Abes, who owns restaurants in the Village Dunwoody development, to assist in building out the food and beverage offerings. Mark Estrada, who serves as general manager for Mend, previously ran coffee shops and California and Brash Coffee in Atlanta.

Credit: Courtesy of Mend Coffee Credit: Courtesy of Mend Coffee

Coffee drinks will be brewed with locally roasted beans from Bellwood Coffee. In addition to traditional coffee drinks, beverage options will include kombucha from local business Golda on tap, nitro brews and seasonal drinks.

Pastries and baked goods will come from Buckhead market the Buttery, owned by James Beard Award-winner Linton Hopkins and his wife Gina, who came out of “wholesale retirement” to provide Mend with products. The menu will also feature several housemade French-inspired breakfast and lunch items including frittatas, quiche and salads.

A $100 monthly membership program (or $1,000 annual program) will offer guests a welcome gift, drip coffee with every visit, after-hours event access and discounts on retail, food, catering, event rentals and specialty coffee.

Credit: Credit : Bryan Johnson Studio Credit: Credit : Bryan Johnson Studio

Extending its mission of catering to all members of the community, Mend’s team includes adults with cognitive, intellectual or physical disabilities, including alumni of Hope Heals camps, as well as inclusion-minded, adults without disabilities. Ronecia Curtis, who has a masters degree in social work, will serve as a community program manager and oversee hiring and be a point person for employees.

In addition to offering coffee and pastries, Mend will house a small retail section selling items including T-shirts, vases and mugs from vendors who use fair labor practices and represent marginalized communities.

Mend also plans to host events including book clubs featuring books on topics that impact the disability community, adaptive exercise classes, creative writing workshops, networking events for people with disabilties and grief support groups, as well as open mics and pop-up dinners.

Jay said what he and Katherine learned in the three years it took to bring Mend to fruition will be compiled in an open-source website to ease the process for those who embark on opening similar concepts.

“We want people to understand, ‘We need you here. You’re worth the best summer camp we can make, you’re worth these details and this excellence.”

Mend Coffee’s opening hours will be 7 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Saturday.

3655 Roswell Road NE, Atlanta. 470-458-2158, mendcoffee.com