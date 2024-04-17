Play pickleball, eat and drink at the Painted Pickle, now open in Atlanta

Explore Metro Atlanta restaurant openings and closings

Amick told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution he wanted the pickleball courtyard to be “its own separate amenity” so the players wouldn’t become distracted by the rest of the venue. It features eight individually contained indoor pickleball courts with permanent nets, professional pickleball lighting and soundproofing.

The courtyard also features a cottage offering Painted Pickle merchandise, balls and paddles, as well as lockers, showers, a 12-seat bar and a porch overlooking the center court.

The concept has three covered outdoor patios that seat around 100 people and are adjacent to the future Northeast segment of the Beltline trail.

“We just feel like this concept has so many different ways to be utilized and enjoyed,” Amick said.

The separate food, beverage and gaming space features a stage for live music and complimentary games like an indoor putting green, cornhole, table shuffleboard, darts, ping pong and bucketball.

Painted Pickle’s menu includes shareable plates like bacon cheeseburger pickle poppers called Pickle Balls, and Fundido Waffle Fries with pepper jack queso, Mexican choriso, lime crema, green onions and an egg. Other offerings include salads; a sushi counter with eight signature rolls; grain bowls; sandwiches like chicken pesto caprese and adult PB&J; and charcuterie and cheese boards. Brunch will also be available on the weekends from 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

The beverage program includes a full bar with beer, wine and cocktails, with highlights including the Hummingbird with vodka, crème de flora, oleo, soda and mint; the License to Dill with vodka, gin, Cocchi Americano, verjuice and pickle shrub; and a frozen John Daly with vodka, Earl Grey, mint, bitters and orange flower water.

Pickleball courts can be reserved in advance from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Mondays-Fridays, outside of which they are first come, first serve.

On Friday and Saturday evenings, Painted Pickle offers “cosmic pickle” with the indoor pickleball courtyard lit with black lights to make the courts glow.

“That’s what this whole concept is about,” Amick said. “It’s about socialization, having a good time, eating, drinking, playing pickleball (and) having fun.”

Painted Pickle will join more than eight metro Atlanta “eatertainment” venues, or concepts that combine entertainment, food and beverage, including Flight Club, Pickle and Social, Punch Bowl Social and Your 3rd Spot.

At least three more are set to open this year, including Painted Hospitality’s Painted Park, which is projected to open in late May, Nordic-themed concept Valhalla Social and Jaguar Bolera.

The entire Painted Pickle venue is open 5-11 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays, 5 p.m.-midnight Saturdays-Sundays and 5-10 p.m. Sundays. Pickleball courts open daily at 9 a.m.

279 Ottley Drive NE, Atlanta. paintedpickle.com

