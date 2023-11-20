Block & Drum is bringing a culinary incubator and distillery to Chamblee

Explore DeKalb County dining news

Credit: Courtesy of Block & Drum Credit: Courtesy of Block & Drum

Justin Staples, founder and creative director, said three spaces will be leased to up-and-coming “culinary entrepreneurs.” The short-term leases will ensure a rotation of new food options for customers. Staples hopes to offer a global variety of food and “bring some of that eclectic mix of flavors in terms of music as well as food to our space,” he said.

According to a news release, Block & Drum will hold sustainability as part of its mission. It plans to operate a hydroponic farm (where plants are grown without soil) which will provide fresh produce for the kitchen, bar and distillery. The farm will grow about three acres of botanicals and fresh produce, Staples said.

Guests will be able to pick botanicals, including honeysuckle and mint, that can be used to make one-off bottle productions of vodka, rum or gin.

“I wanted to create an educational opportunity for people to see how the raw ingredients influence the end product,” Staples said. “How that plant affects what ends up in the bottle.”

Explore Restaurants coming soon to metro Atlanta

Credit: Courtesy of Block & Drum Credit: Courtesy of Block & Drum

Block & Drum will open a small cafe in December 2023 with coffee drinks and limited breakfast and brunch foods while the distillery is being developed. The botanical garden will also be open for visitors. In Spring 2024, Block & Drum will hold its official grand opening for the bar and distillery, vinyl listening room, courtyard and live music stage.

Explore 15 Georgia distilleries to try for everything from bourbon to moonshine

Explore Metro Atlanta restaurant openings

Explore The ultimate guide to comfort food in metro Atlanta

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.