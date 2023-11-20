Block & Drum is bringing a culinary incubator and distillery to Chamblee

Credit: Courtesy of Block & Drum

Credit: Courtesy of Block & Drum

33 minutes ago

Block & Drum, an entertainment, culinary, and craft distillery concept, is set to open in Chamblee in the coming months.

Located at 5105 Peachtree Blvd. along Chamblee’s “Rail Trail,” Block & Drum will be fashioned from repurposed shipping containers and a refurbished industrial property.

The 14,000-square-foot development will include a distillery and tasting room with craft cocktails, an outdoor space with live music events, pop-up dining options from local chefs and a cafe with a walk-up window serving espresso drinks. Music will be a prominent entertainment option with a listening room and an outdoor main stage with musical performances, comedy and other entertainment.

Credit: Courtesy of Block & Drum

Credit: Courtesy of Block & Drum

Justin Staples, founder and creative director, said three spaces will be leased to up-and-coming “culinary entrepreneurs.” The short-term leases will ensure a rotation of new food options for customers. Staples hopes to offer a global variety of food and “bring some of that eclectic mix of flavors in terms of music as well as food to our space,” he said.

According to a news release, Block & Drum will hold sustainability as part of its mission. It plans to operate a hydroponic farm (where plants are grown without soil) which will provide fresh produce for the kitchen, bar and distillery. The farm will grow about three acres of botanicals and fresh produce, Staples said.

Guests will be able to pick botanicals, including honeysuckle and mint, that can be used to make one-off bottle productions of vodka, rum or gin.

“I wanted to create an educational opportunity for people to see how the raw ingredients influence the end product,” Staples said. “How that plant affects what ends up in the bottle.”

Credit: Courtesy of Block & Drum

Credit: Courtesy of Block & Drum

Block & Drum will open a small cafe in December 2023 with coffee drinks and limited breakfast and brunch foods while the distillery is being developed. The botanical garden will also be open for visitors. In Spring 2024, Block & Drum will hold its official grand opening for the bar and distillery, vinyl listening room, courtyard and live music stage.

