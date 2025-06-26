W Atlanta — Downtown: Soak up skyline views at the rooftop Cityscape Terrace pool. Enjoy poolside seating (first come, first served), free sparkling water at the WetDeck Bar, complimentary Wi-Fi and valet parking for a fee. Available Monday—Wednesday. $45. 45 Ivan Allen Jr Blvd., NW, Atlanta. resortpass.com.

Grand Hyatt Atlanta — Buckhead: A serene escape in the heart of Buckhead featuring a seasonal heated pool, towel service, access to the fitness center and a peaceful Japanese Zen garden with a 30-foot waterfall. Adults 21+ only. $40. 3300 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta. resortpass.com.

Moxy Atlanta Midtown: This playful Midtown hotel offers a heated outdoor pool, rooftop bar access, towel service, and poolside snacks, plus Wi-Fi and gym access. Adults 18+ only. $50. 48 13th St., NE, Atlanta. resortpass.com.

Barnsley Resort: Just over an hour from Atlanta, Barnsley Resort recently unveiled a fully refreshed saltwater pool experience. Expect upgraded amenities, TVs, poolside dining and a stylish Southern setting made for lingering. $45 adult, $25 child. 597 Barnsley Gardens Road NW, Adairsville. resortpass.com.

Prefer a full-on staycation? These hotel pools require an overnight booking:

Margaritaville Hotel Atlanta: With skyline views and tropical vibes, this rooftop pool is only open to hotel guests. Think cabanas, cocktails and a city-meets-island escape. 155 Centennial Olympic Park Drive NW, Atlanta. margaritavilleresorts.com.

Wylie Hotel: A retro-chic boutique stay off Ponce with a calm, stylish pool deck. Access is limited to guests. 551 Ponce De Leon Ave., NE, Atlanta. wyliehotel.com.

Valhalla Resort Hotel: An adults-only mountain escape in Helen offering wine service and sweeping views from the pool. 688 Bahn Innsbruck, Helen. valhallaresorthotel.com.

These pools are public and free:

Grant Park Pool: A family favorite located in one of Atlanta’s most beloved parks. Admission is free for summer 2025. 625 Park Ave. SE, Atlanta. Check friendsofgrantparkpool.org for more information.

Candler Park Pool: Tucked inside a charming neighborhood park, this no-frills pool is a free and easy way to cool off. 585 Candler Park Drive NE, Atlanta. Check atlanta.gov for more information.

For more information and a list of all of the city of Atlanta’s pools, check out atlanta.gov.

Explore Pools and water parks open in metro Atlanta

Splash pads and water play zones

Old Fourth Ward Splash Pad: Right off the Beltline and next to the skatepark, this shaded splash pad is ideal for summer play — with adult-friendly dining nearby. Free. 680 Dallas St. NE, Atlanta. beltline.org.

Halcyon’s Village Green Splash Pad: Lounge with a latte while the kids dash through jets on the green. Free, clean and totally kid-approved. 6365 Halcyon Way, Alpharetta. visithalcyon.com.

Hapeville Splash Pad: This low-key splash pad includes a nearby swing set, shaded benches and large umbrellas — perfect for neighborhood families. Free. 3444 north Fulton Ave., Hapeville. hapeville.org.

Sprayground at Riverside Park: Bright, fun and tucked along the Chattahoochee River. Small admission fee required. 575 Riverside Road, Roswell. roswellgov.com.

The Water Park at Margaritaville Lanier Islands: Wave pools, water slides, lazy rivers and floating obstacle courses. Great for groups, families and high-energy summer days. Starting at $49.99. 7650 Lanier Islands Parkway, Buford. margaritavilleresorts.com.

Terminus Wake Park: A full cable-driven water playground located north of Atlanta. The park features wakeboarding lanes and a giant inflatable aqua-park. Starting at $24. 171 LakePoint Parkway, Cartersville. terminuswakepark.com.

Natural spots and swimming holes

Red Top Mountain State Park: This lakeside retreat has something for everyone. Swim at the beach, rent a kayak or bring your own floats and put in from the shore. There are shady spots for picnics, hiking trails nearby and plenty of space to stretch out for a laid-back day by the water. $5. 50 Lodge Road SE, Acworth. redtopmountainstatepark.org.

Vogel State Park Lake: A classic Georgia park with paddleboats, a quiet beach and mountain scenery. Ideal for families or a solo reset. $5. 405 Vogel State Park Road, Blairsville. gastateparks.org.

“Edge of the World” Trail: Secluded and scenic, with swimming holes once you hike your way in. This hidden swim spot along Amicalola Creek is perfect for unplugging. $5. 7000 Highway 53, Dawsonville. destinationdawsonville.com.