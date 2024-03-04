Coffee, sushi, hot dog concepts among last round of stalls announced for Halidom Eatery

Deallo’s Seafood comes from chef Deallo Frazier, who has more than 25 years of experience in the food and beverage industry, including stints at restaurants owned by NBA star Kevin Durant and rock band KISS. The menu will feature many items with Cajun seasoning, with dishes including lobster mac and cheese, three kinds of lobster rolls, shrimp and grits, loaded seafood nachos, shrimp burgers and blackened salmon with rice.

Just Dogs ATL

Owner Gregory DuLac is behind Just Dogs ATL, which also has a location in McDonough. DuLac, who worked in corporate America before attending the Art Institute of Atlanta, offers a variety of hot dogs, sides like onion rings and fries, and a burger known as the doggie-style burger.

Wasabi Sushi & Ramen

Wasabi Sushi & Ramen is part of the Alpharetta-based Milton Restaurant Group, which has offered ramen, poke bowls, poke burritos, sushi and rice bowls, for universities, hospitals, retail food courts and sporting venues for the past 15 years. Owner Alex Lim started out assisting his grandmother in the kitchen before working in restaurants in Japan and then moving to the U.S. and operating several food service businesses.

Wasabi will offer specialty and customizable sushi and ramen.

Luca’s Brooklyn Pizzeria

Jeremy Gatto recently opened his first Luca’s location in the Colony Square at Politan Row food hall in Midtown. Gatto, a native New Yorker, has worked in the restaurant industry for more than two decades and named his pizza concept for his son, Luca, and his daughter, Brooklyn.

The menu features whole pies made with 72-hour fermented dough, as well as calzones and salads.

Grind Time Coffee Co.

Kirsten “A.Chic” Spencer is behind Grind Time Coffee, which will offer coffee drinks made with beans sourced from Africa and South American. Spencer, a native of South Florida, is also a platinum-selling songwriter. While developing Grind Time, she learned that her great-grandmother, of Jamaican descent, also worked in the coffee industry.

In addition to coffee, Grind Time will offer fresh-squeezed juices, cold brew drinks, lattes and “nottes,” caffeinated beverages that don’t contain coffee, like the 24 Carrot Magic with turmeric, coconut milk, ginger, black pepper honey and edible gold flakes.

The stall will also feature a food menu from Spencer’s sister, chef Dana Rene, and will sell Spencer’s Mugafuggas line of mugs inspired by music and coffee.

Buena Papa Fry Bar

Raleigh, North Carolina-based Buena Papa Fry Bar was born during the pandemic when husband and wife team James and Johanna Windon started experimenting with cooking with fries. The couple jump-started their concept during an appearance on the television show “Shark Tank,” and has opened locations in Miami and North Carolina.

The menu at “Buena Papa,” which means “good potato” in Spanish, features items like the Mexicano, which includes fries loaded with carne asada, guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo; and the Puerto Rican-inspired Boricua with garlic, pulled pork, guacamole, and pico de gallo. Every dish on the menu includes a blurb on Buena Papa’s website about the country it was inspired by, including dishes from Johanna’s native Bogota, Colombia.

The six stalls will join previously-announced tenants including Press Waffle Co., Luze Mexicano Cocina, Mad Dads Philly’s, Mango Indian Grill and Locale Island Eats, as well as Bar La Rose, named after food hall owner Hal Blackman’s wife, Rosa.

First announced in early 2023, Halidom Eatery is set to open in spring 2024 in the IST Management building at 1341 Moreland Ave. SE on the bank of the Intrenchment Creek.

IST worked with food and beverage consultants Coliccho Consulting and commercial broker Terra Alma on the planning and curation of Halidom. The art deco space “with a touch of tropical flair,” according to a news release, will be designed by Eimer Design Studio, “and will allow visitors to meander through unique pockets of indoor and outdoor spaces, finding a variety of artisanal vendors, dining spaces, lounges and collaborative zones.”

In addition to the 320 seats and a 30-seat bar inside, Halidom will also offer outdoor seating for 123 guests, as well as a private event space.

While IST will own and operate the bar, the company plans to work with local bartenders to create the bar program.

Halidom, which means “sanctuary” in 12th-century Middle English, will also include a 6,500-square-foot retail building, an 89-unit apartment building and a 2-acre nature park.

Once it opens, Halidom will join more than 10 food halls across metro Atlanta, including Southern Feedstore, which is less than two miles away in East Atlanta Village. and is home to stalls including Woody’s Cheesesteaks and Waffle Bar.

At least two more food halls are set to open in the coming months, including Politan Row in Peachtree Corners and Peachtree Corners and Switchman Hall in Peoplestown.

