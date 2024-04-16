Food & Dining

Couple behind JenChan’s to open a Danish-inspired market in Reynoldstown

Mikkelson’s Market to offer smørrebrød, aebleskivers and other to-go items
Aebleskivers will be on the menu at Mikkelson's Market in Reynoldstown.

Credit: Courtesy of Mikkelson's Market

Credit: Courtesy of Mikkelson's Market

Aebleskivers will be on the menu at Mikkelson's Market in Reynoldstown.
Emily and Jen Chan, the couple behind popular Cabbagetown restaurant JenChan’s, are expanding with a market in Reynoldstown.

Expected to open by mid-summer at 210 Flat Shoals Ave. SE in the former Urban Market space, Mikkelson’s Market will be a tribute to Emily’s father, Erik Mikkelson, who died earlier this year.

“It’s a way to bring something positive out of the grief,” Emily said. It’s also a nod to her family’s Swedish heritage. Her great-great-grandfather Peter Nielson Aggergaard came to South Dakota from Denmark in 1872 and homesteaded in a dugout until he could bring his wife over after building a home for them.

The market will offer the types of ready-made dishes available via the JenChan’s Supper Club, a prepared meal service the couple launched before opening their JenChan’s brick-and-mortar restaurant in 2019. That means cases with grab-and-go prepared foods like pot pies and lasagnas, as well as made-to-order items.

Mikkelson's Market in Reynoldstown is named after co-owner Emily Chan's father, Eric, who died in early 2024.

Credit: Courtesy of Mikkelson's Market

icon to expand image

Credit: Courtesy of Mikkelson's Market

Those will include smørrebrød, open-faced Danish sandwiches made with a dark rye bread called rugbrød spread with European butter and typically eaten with a fork. The bread is topped with a variety of fish, vegetables and other ingredients. Though the smørrebrød will change regularly depending on the availability of produce, the opening menu will feature an option with smoked tofu and beets and another with smoked sturgeon.

“I play around with it so much, and I’ve done so many iterations of it,” Emily said. “I really enjoy being outside and smoking meat and fish, and this is just a vehicle for that.”

Flowering Chives smørrebrød will likely be part of the seasonal menu at Mikkelson's Market in Reynoldstown.

Credit: Courtesy of Mikkelson's Market

icon to expand image

Credit: Courtesy of Mikkelson's Market

Guests will also find Danish pancakes, aebleskivers, that are often on the menu at JenChan’s. The dish is extra personal for Emily. When she left for college, her father sent her with a sack of flour, a quart of half-and-half, powdered sugar, her great-grandmother’s cast-iron pan and a handwritten family recipe for aebleskivers.

Emily said the space will also allow for making pastries and baked goods, including the rugbrød used for the smørrebrød. She and Jen also hope to offer kid-friendly treats like soft-serve ice cream, root beer floats and slushies, as well as adult-friendly takeaway bottles of wine and six-packs of beer. Mikkelson’s will also offer to-go supper club dinners, similar to those offered at JenChan’s.

Mikkelson's Market in Reynoldstown is in part a tribute to Frances Aggergaard, the great-grandmother of co-owner Emily Chan.

Credit: Courtesy of Mikkelson's Market

icon to expand image

Credit: Courtesy of Mikkelson's Market

Besides their new market, the Chans are staying busy with other ventures. MikChan’s, a pop-up that was previously located in East Atlanta, recently completed a four-month residency cooking for Delta employees and will soon launch a food truck. JenChan’s continues to offer its menu of pizzas and dim sum alongside prepared foods.

Scroll down to see an early draft of the menu for Mikkelson’s Market

Early draft of the menu for Mikkelson's Market.

Credit: Courtesy of Mikkelson's Market

icon to expand image

Credit: Courtesy of Mikkelson's Market

