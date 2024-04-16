Couple behind JenChan’s to open a Danish-inspired market in Reynoldstown

The market will offer the types of ready-made dishes available via the JenChan’s Supper Club, a prepared meal service the couple launched before opening their JenChan’s brick-and-mortar restaurant in 2019. That means cases with grab-and-go prepared foods like pot pies and lasagnas, as well as made-to-order items.

Those will include smørrebrød, open-faced Danish sandwiches made with a dark rye bread called rugbrød spread with European butter and typically eaten with a fork. The bread is topped with a variety of fish, vegetables and other ingredients. Though the smørrebrød will change regularly depending on the availability of produce, the opening menu will feature an option with smoked tofu and beets and another with smoked sturgeon.

“I play around with it so much, and I’ve done so many iterations of it,” Emily said. “I really enjoy being outside and smoking meat and fish, and this is just a vehicle for that.”

Guests will also find Danish pancakes, aebleskivers, that are often on the menu at JenChan’s. The dish is extra personal for Emily. When she left for college, her father sent her with a sack of flour, a quart of half-and-half, powdered sugar, her great-grandmother’s cast-iron pan and a handwritten family recipe for aebleskivers.

Emily said the space will also allow for making pastries and baked goods, including the rugbrød used for the smørrebrød. She and Jen also hope to offer kid-friendly treats like soft-serve ice cream, root beer floats and slushies, as well as adult-friendly takeaway bottles of wine and six-packs of beer. Mikkelson’s will also offer to-go supper club dinners, similar to those offered at JenChan’s.

Besides their new market, the Chans are staying busy with other ventures. MikChan’s, a pop-up that was previously located in East Atlanta, recently completed a four-month residency cooking for Delta employees and will soon launch a food truck. JenChan’s continues to offer its menu of pizzas and dim sum alongside prepared foods.

