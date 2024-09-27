Check out the menu for the Pub @ EAV, now open in East Atlanta Village

Pub @ EAV is now open in the heart of East Atlanta Village with an eclectic menu from a longtime Atlanta chef.
Located at 469 Flat Shoals Ave., Pub @ EAV takes over the space that was formerly home to Elder Tree, an Irish pub that closed in July after more than a decade.
The restaurant is a partnership between executive chef Mike LaSage, who owned and operated now-shuttered Atlanta restaurants Bone Lick BBQ and P’Cheen International Bistro and Edgewood Speakeasy and Music Room bars before launching event company Captains of Revelry, and owner Kasie Scott.
Though Pub @ EAV has the feel of a modern British pub with exposed brick walls, the eatery’s menu is composed of a mélange of cuisines. Shareable dishes include Cuban Pop Tarts stuffed with ham, smoky pork, Swiss cheese, pickles, and spicy mustard; crispy Brussels sprouts cooked with lemongrass, garlic, ginger, chiles, lime, cilantro and basil; and poutine-style disco fries with cheese curds and mushroom gravy.
Heartier options include the Peruvian-style lomo saltado and the ‘Merican as Hellfire, a double patty smashburger made with ground brisket, chuck and short rib. There’s also traditional fish and chips, a nod to the building’s former tenant, and Sunday roasts with British pub-style classics available for dine-in and takeaway.
LaSage’s kitchen staff comes up with the frequently rotating pasta dishes known as Send Noodz; the past week’s offerings included cumin-roasted chicken spaghetti with Moroccan cream sauce and a lemongrass coconut pasta.
“It’s a chance for everyone in the kitchen to get creative,” LaSage told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “They get excited knowing they’ll have something on the special board. It’s become a fun, collaborative part of the restaurant.”
Pub @ EAV also offers a late-night menu after 11 p.m., featuring a handful of snacky items from the regular menu, including chili-garlic edamame and crispy spiced okra chips alongside special dishes like tinga pizza and curry chips.
On Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from noon-4 p.m., guests can order from a brunch menu that features several items from the regular menu, as well as dishes like chilaquiles, a Scotch egg benny and challah French toast.
The beverage program offers a selection of wines, beers and seltzers and cocktails such as the Last Night in Bangkok with lemongrass liqueur, gin, basil-lime shrub, ginger and cucumber and the Cubita with spiced rum, amaro, cola syrup and lime. Brunch features mimosa bottle service, a traditional bloody mary, and the gargantuan bloody mary geddon garnished with pickled veggies, shrimp, beer-battered bacon and a soy sauce egg, a bit of an homage to the Gary Busey Wake Up Juice drink from Bone Lick’s menu.
“I used to love taking lowbrow food and having fun with it,” LaSage said. “Now, I want to lean more into middlebrow. I don’t have an interesting in the pace of fine-dining, but I love a lot of those elements. I want to play with that, but in an approachable way and at an accessible price point, in a casual environment.”
The 2,380-square-foot interior underwent a major renovation, with the goal of brightening up the space and improving functionality. Highlights include seating, a dedicated area for live music and an L-shaped marble bar. Weekly programming will include poker, darts, karaoke and live music,
Pub @ EAV’s opening hours are 4 p.m.-2 a.m. Tuesdays-Thursdays, noon-3 a.m. Fridays-Saturdays and noon-midnight Sundays. The restaurant will be open this Saturday for the East Atlanta Strut with a limited patio menu, including pop tarts, poutine, wings and ice cream cones, with the full menu rolling out Sunday.
469 Flat Shoals Ave. SE, Atlanta. eavpub.com
Scroll down to see the full menu for Pub @ EAV:
