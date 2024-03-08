East Atlanta food hall set to get stalls with sliders, Brazilian pizza this month

Explore Metro Atlanta restaurant openings and closings

The company gained popularity for the tacos and other dishes served at festivals and late-night pop-ups at venues including MJQ and Underground Atlanta. When a spot became available in East Atlanta, the trio decided offering “upscale sliders would be something different and cool for that area,” Buggs said.

A native of New York with Caribbean heritage and family from the Lowcountry, Buggs combined all of the facets of his background when developing the menu.

Guests can choose from proteins like beef burgers, plant-based burgers, turkey burgers and grilled chicken, and housemade sauces including the signature Sinful Sauce, jerk mayo, chili aioli, and the Devilish Lowcountry Pepper Sauce.

“A lot of the menu has heat to it, you think of devilish stuff,” Beasley said. “It’s really conceptually based around the heat and spice of things.”

On Fridays and Saturdays, specialty sliders including oxtail, shrimp and salmon will be added to the menu, and in the coming weeks breakfast sliders will be available on weekends, with offerings like cheese and sausage sandwiched between two slices of brioche French toast or vanilla bean pancakes.

The menu will also feature several sides, including mac and cheese inspired by a recipe that’s been in Buggs’ family for more than 70 years, and a Fry Bag, a mix of seasoned fries, sweet potato fries and tater tots.

Also set to open at the food hall within the next few weeks is Brasiliana Pizza , which operated as a ghost kitchen in west Midtown for almost three years before closing last month in anticipation of its brick-and-mortar debut.

Developed by husband and wife Thiago and Nicollie Machado, who met while working in a restaurant in Florida, Brasiliana showcases the types of pizza that are popular in the couple’s hometown of Sao Paolo, Brazil.

“Sao Paolo has a huge Italian population, and pizza is very important in Brazil,” Thiago said. “We eat it mostly at dinner, around the table at family gatherings and with a fork and knife because there are so many toppings.”

The thin-crust pizzas are made with 72-hour fermented dough and are typically light on sauce. Specialty pies include the Abobrinha, with mozzarella, sauteed zucchini, a Brazilian cheese called catupiry and oregano; Calabresa, topped with Brazilian sausage and onions; and the Portuguesa with ham, tomatoes, black olives, green peppers, bacon, onions, hard-boiled eggs and peas.

The menu also includes traditional options like Margherita and pepperoni, as well as several sweet dessert pizzas including Nutella and options topped with banana, cinnamon sugar and condensed milk.

The Machados are also adding several appetizers to their menu including coxinhas, a traditional Brazilian street food stuffed with chicken; yuca fries; and wings.

Because Brasiliana’s previous takeout-only model didn’t allow for a lot of interaction with customers, the Machados are looking forward to seeing their food being consumed on-site.

“We’re especially excited to watch the faces of our Brazilian customers who have memories of eating pizza in Brazil,” Nicollie said. “I remember eating it with my family at my aunt’s house every Saturday.”

The opening of Sinful Slidrz and Brasiliana Pizza and closure of Butaco and TKO marks some of the first major stall turnovers at Southern Feedstore since it opened in late 2021.

Lino Yi, who operated TKO, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that the stall closed “due to circumstances that were out of my control.” He said he was “digging out of a hole since day one” because he signed a lease in early 2022 but wasn’t able to open until later that year.

Since the closure, he’s gone back to his pop-up roots with events at local restaurants including Breaker Breaker and Bookhouse Pub.

“I still want to open a restaurant,” he said. “There’s so much I want to do with it. If I can find the right location and the right partner, I might want to do a whole brick-and-mortar,” he said. “The future is still wide open.”

Other concepts at Southern Feedstore include Woody’s CheeseSteaks, Waffle Bar, and Brazilian bar and coffee house Buteco.

