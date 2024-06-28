Pochino Italy opens in Kennesaw and more metro Atlanta restaurant news from the week

“We felt like there was a true void in the U.S. marketplace for a quick Italian meal that really represented the authentic ingredients that the country is celebrated for, and that also doesn’t sacrifice quality,” said Giuseppe Barbera, who co-founded the concept with Jennifer Erdman. The restaurant’s team also includes two partners based in Italy.

The 1,700-square-foot space offers seating for 44 guests, including an outdoor patio. Opening hours are The restaurant is open 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays and 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Sundays.

Dumpling Factory, owned by the team behind Buford Highway restaurant Northern China Eatery, is set to open July 5 in the Westside Paper development at 950 W. Marietta St. NW. Read more about the restaurant here.

Local Three, located at 3290 Northside Parkway NW in Atlanta, will close from June 29-Aug. 4 for kitchen upgrades.

Local Three is part of Unsukay Restaurants, which also owns Roshambo in Buckhead and Muss & Turner’s, Eleanor’s and MTH Pizza in Smyrna.

Credit: Courtesy of Mojave Credit: Courtesy of Mojave

Latin American restaurant Mojave, which Miguel and Rachel Ayoub opened five years ago at 6450 Powers Ferry Road NW in Sandy Springs, has been sold to Rainer Shaw and his wife, Lana Yakovleva.

Shaw previously served as regional operations director for Le Bilboquet in Buckhead, and as area director for AG Entertainment, managing operations for nightlife concepts such as Compound, Republic, Onyx, and Gold Room.

Yakovleva, who serves as director of operations of First Fidelity Financial Group of Atlanta, also has extensive hospitality experience.

Christian Evans, who previously served as the executive chef of the now-shuttered Buckhead restaurant Dorian Gray, will serve as executive chef at Mojave. He also worked in the kitchens the Ritz Carlton Buckhead and the Intercontinental Buckhead as well as Nine Mile Station at Ponce City Market.

The 6,800-square-foot restaurant will make changes “that are designed to enhance the overall dining experience while maintaining the unique atmosphere that our patrons love,” according to a news release. Mojave will re-launch in late August.

The Ayoubs also own the neighboring R&C Kitchen and Rose & Crown Tavern.

Credit: Courtesy of Tuan Huynh Credit: Courtesy of Tuan Huynh

Adrian Villarreal has been announced as the culinary director for Rreal Tacos, the restaurant he founded in Atlanta almost a decade ago. Villarreal, who sold Rreal Tacos to Damian Otero and Miguel Hernandez in 2021, most recently served as culinary director for Rye Restaurants, which includes The General Muir and West Egg Cafe.

Over the next few months, Villarreal will begin introducing seasonal or regional menu specialties at each location of Rreal Tacos’ seven metro Atlanta locations.

The company has locations in Sandy Springs, Midtown, west Midtown, Sugar Hill, Cumming, Chamblee and Buckhead, with plans to expand outside of Georgia.

Credit: Courtesy of 103 West Credit: Courtesy of 103 West

Buckhead event space 103 West, owned by Buckhead Life Restaurant Group, will reopen this summer under the management of Novare Events.

Owned and operated by Myrna Antar, Novare Events manages events at several Atlanta venues including the Biltmore Ballrooms, the Foundry at Puritan Mill and Summerour Studio.

Located at 103 West Paces Ferry Road, 103 West is one of several Buckhead Life Restaurant Group concepts including Atlanta Fish Market, Bistro Niko, Buckhead Bread Company and Corner Café, Chops Lobster Bar, The Club at Chops, Kyma, and Pricci.

Korean-Mexican fusion restaurant Takorea is closing this weekend after 10 years in the Georgetown Shopping Center at 4474 Chamblee Dunwoody Road in Dunwoody, Tomorrow’s News Today reports. A location in Midtown closed in 2019. Founder Tomas Lee also owns Hankook Taqueria, which remains open on Collier Road in northwest Atlanta.

Florida-based bakery chain Rosetta Bakery is set to open in the Two Buckhead Plaza development at 3050 Peachtree Road NW, What Now Atlanta reports. The menu includes focaccia, sandwiches, pastries and coffee. In addition to Florida, Rosetta also has locations in New Jersey and New York.

Chinese restaurant Chef Wang’s is set to close after service July 14 one year after replacing Doc Chey’s at 563 Memorial Drive in Grant Park, Tomorrow’s News Today reports.

Ramyun Gallery is set to open on the second floor of the Duluth International Village shopping center at 2645 N. Berkeley Lake Road NW in Duluth, What Now Atlanta reports. Ramyun is a Korean version of the Japanese noodle dish ramen, with topping options including eggs and kimchi.

