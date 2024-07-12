‘Food hub’ SocialBites opening in Sandy Springs and more Atlanta restaurant news

SocialBites, a “food hub” with five food and beverage concepts under one roof, will debut later this month in Sandy Springs.
Located at 6650 Roswell Road, the 6,000-square-foot space will be home on the first floor to:
- The Original Hot Chicken, with a menu of cornflake-rolled and pickle-brined fried chicken, along with dishes including a hot chicken sandwich, chicken and waffles and chicken tenders, made-to-order at six different heat levels. Other items include the vegan Nashville-style cauliflower bites and a Southwestern salad.
- INKED Tacos, a taqueria that features meat options like carne asada, grilled chicken, birria, and hot chicken and vegetarian options
- Flametown Burgers, which serves made-to-order beef burgers with toppings like candied jalapeno, queso and bacon, as well as a variety of milkshakes
- Pinsa Roman Pizza, with Roman-style pizza including Margherita, a mushroom pizza featuring portobello mushroom sauce and gruyere cheese, and a Nashville hot chicken-inspired pie.
SocialBites will also offer a separate Shareables menu with options for a group to split, including family-sized nachos, Nashville hot chicken cauliflower bites, and queso fries.
Guests can order from all four concepts at one register, or at individual kiosks. Once the order is placed, food will be delivered to guests at their tables.
On the second floor, guests will find BarSocial, a full bar serving craft cocktails, wine, beer, boozy milkshakes and nonalcoholic options. The space will feature clustered, lounge-style soft seating, and can also be transformed into a private event space with a separate entrance and covered outdoor patio.
All concepts are part of the Experiental Brands portfolio, founded by Aziz Hashim. Original Hot Chicken and INKED Tacos both originally opened on Roswell Road last summer.
SocialBites will also offer giant versions of classic games like Connect 4, thought bubbles on walls with letters available for people to create their own messages, trivia nights, bingo, and live music. The interior will include two large screens that will air major sporting events and three patios, two on the main level and one upstairs at BarSocial.
The front patio will feature turf, Adirondack-style chairs, and a cornhole board, while the BarSocial patio will have live music along with their libations.
Pachengo’s Mexican Restuarant has closed in the Buckhead Village development, Rough Draft Atlanta reports. The eatery opened less than a year ago at 3059 Peachtree Road NE, taking over the space vacated by wine bar Storico Vino.
Pachengo’s came from Pietro Gianni and Stephen Peterson, who owned Storico Vino and also operate Storico Fresco in Buckhead, Forza Storico in west Midtown, and Yeppa & Co. and Dryver Bar in the Buckhead Village development.
Developed by Mexico City-born husband-and-wife chefs Omar and Guadalupe Santamaria, the Pachengo menu featured dishes like queso con chorizo, enchiladas suizas, mole, tacos and tostadas and a selection of avocado dips.
Jamaican coffee shop Sangster’s Cafe opened last month at 4460 Marietta St. in downtown Powder Springs, Marietta Daily Journal reports.
Owners Bindley and Melissa Sangster roast and serves coffee from their family farm in Jamaica’s Blue Mountains. The cafe also offers basked goods from Douceur de France, which also has locations in Marietta and Roswell, and beef patties from Royal Caribbean Bakery in Stone Mountain.
Longtime Atlanta bakery and cafe Henri’s Bakery & Deli has acquired Smyrna wholesale and retail bakery Grateful Bread Co., What Now Atlanta reports. Henri’s Bakery & Deli has five locations in Buckhead, Sandy Springs, Upper Westside, Brookhaven and Peachtree Corners.
Liquid nitrogen ice cream shop N7 Kream Lab opened last week at 121 Center St. in Avondale Estates after closing its location in Ellenwood, Decaturish reports. Owner Kelli Bain, also a professor and chemist, incorporates science into the shop’s theme.
Moreau’s Famous Macaroni, which has locations in McDonough and Jonesboro, is set to open a location at 3861 Washington Road in East Point, What Now Atlanta reports. Another location in Covington is also in the works.
