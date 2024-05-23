LISTEN: Talking Memorial Day, barbecue and food-filled summer travels

Every Thursday at 9 a.m. on the Rashad Richey Morning Show on WAOK AM 1380, AJC food and dining editor Ligaya Figueras and AJC Black culture editor Mike Jordan talk dining in Atlanta, along with trending topics, restaurant reviews, cookbook releases and other news in the “Hot Spots” dining segment.

In the May 23 episode, Ligaya and fill-in host Chris Smith discussed ideas for enjoying Memorial Day and gearing up for a food-filled summer. They were joined by Tracy McSwain, who co-owns Pit Boss BBQ & Spirits with husband Wade McSwain. The couple opened their Hapeville restaurant in 2008 and since relocated it to a larger space with a full bar at 800 Doug Davis Drive. McSwain discussed their various meat offerings, all smoked on hickory and pecan wood, while Ligaya raved about the Best Bet Brisket Sandwich.

With millions of passengers expected to pass through Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport throughout the summer months, Ligaya suggested spots for airport eating, including Southern National Market, wine bar Vino Volo and the Original El Taco. Hungry travelers can also check out the AJC’s up-to-date guide to dining at Hartsfield-Jackson for information about eateries in every concourse.