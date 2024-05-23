BreakingNews
LISTEN: Talking Memorial Day, barbecue and food-filled summer travels

AJC food and dining editor Ligaya Figueras is a regular contributor to the Rashad Richey Morning Show on WAOK 1380 AM.

AJC food and dining editor Ligaya Figueras is a regular contributor to the Rashad Richey Morning Show on WAOK 1380 AM.
Every Thursday at 9 a.m. on the Rashad Richey Morning Show on WAOK AM 1380, AJC food and dining editor Ligaya Figueras and AJC Black culture editor Mike Jordan talk dining in Atlanta, along with trending topics, restaurant reviews, cookbook releases and other news in the “Hot Spots” dining segment.

In the May 23 episode, Ligaya and fill-in host Chris Smith discussed ideas for enjoying Memorial Day and gearing up for a food-filled summer. They were joined by Tracy McSwain, who co-owns Pit Boss BBQ & Spirits with husband Wade McSwain. The couple opened their Hapeville restaurant in 2008 and since relocated it to a larger space with a full bar at 800 Doug Davis Drive. McSwain discussed their various meat offerings, all smoked on hickory and pecan wood, while Ligaya raved about the Best Bet Brisket Sandwich.

With millions of passengers expected to pass through Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport throughout the summer months, Ligaya suggested spots for airport eating, including Southern National Market, wine bar Vino Volo and the Original El Taco. Hungry travelers can also check out the AJC’s up-to-date guide to dining at Hartsfield-Jackson for information about eateries in every concourse.

Ligaya also discussed the expanded options for Eastern and Central European fare in metro Atlanta. Highlights from the AJC’s new listing of Polish, Baltic and Balkan concepts include Baltic Deli in Roswell, EstoEtno Fine Bakery and a handful of pop-ups.

Finally, Ligaya reminded listeners to watch for the AJC’s first regional dining guide. The Ultimate Guide to Dining in Savannah will publish May 28 on ajc.com.

About the Author

Yvonne Zusel has been with the AJC since 2010. She worked on the digital news and arts and entertainment teams before joining the food and dining team.

