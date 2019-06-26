Love your Big Green Egg? The company is headquartered here, and shares tips and recipes for getting the perfectly Big Green Egg-prepared food.

Looking for more books and recipes to up your grill game? Check out these barbecue tomes from well-known chefs here and here.

For juicy meat every time, start with a brine. Try this recipe for grilled pork chops.

What we enjoy about cookbooks is the way they shake up our cooking routine. Summer’s quintessential Caprese salad kicked up a notch by grilling the tomatoes? Cauliflower, the vegetable of the moment, grilled like a steak? And banana pudding deconstructed for the grill? We say, “Yes!”

Did you know that you can use black coffee in a marinade? Yes, coffee, the elixir of life, can also add new life to grill recipes.

More food perfect for the holiday weekend

Man and woman can’t subsist on grilled meats alone.

These sweet and savory recipes take advantage of berry season and give you a reason to make this holiday red, white and berry.

Looking for the perfect barbecue side? Check out this recipe for Twin Smokers BBQ’s cole slaw or The Best Sandwich Shop’s fingerling potato salad.

What barbecue is complete without mac and cheese? Try this cheesy recipe from S&S Cafeteria.

Is potato salad more your speed? This recipe from Mary Mac's Tea Room will make your cookout.

Spice up your weekend with these salsa recipes from metro Atlanta chefs.

Cool off with this recipe for King of Pops' strawberry pop.

Need more ways to cool down? Try these recipes for ice cream and these no-churn options.

What to drink to cool down

Beer, beer and more beer.

Try 12 Georgia-made IPAs and pale ales.

Check out six breweries that are changing the game in Georgia and beyond.

Not a beer fan? Try one of these wines, perfect for patio sipping.

Looking for something totally different? Try aloe liqueur Chareau.

Looking for something to do this weekend?

Check out these Memorial Day commemorations and events happening across

