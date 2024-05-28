Savannah’s food scene long reflected how the city was perceived by outsiders: quintessentially Southern, drizzled with antebellum charm — and plenty of butter, shrimp and grits.

As Savannah has evolved in recent decades from a sleepy coastal Georgia secret into a cosmopolitan city, the dining scene has broadened. Local Epicurean Michael Owens boasted that Savannah has redefined “Southern food” to include a wide variety of culinary experiences, without falling back on whatever is trending on social media.

“Savannah food is best defined by how undefinable it is,” said Owens, an organizer of the now defunct Savannah Food and Wine Festival. “That’s kind of the point.”

As The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s inaugural guide to dining in Savannah illustrates, the city’s eateries offer something for every taste and budget. Our list of must-visit restaurants, don’t-miss dishes, top drink spots and food souvenirs to bring back home introduces you to local institutions, new places that have changed dining habits, hole-in-the-wall haunts and out-of-the-way favorites.

Enjoy! And whether you are a Savannahian who is curious about that restaurant you frequently pass but never have tried, or a future visitor to the city, please leave your preconceived notions about Savannah food at the hostess stand.