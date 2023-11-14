New ‘eatertainment’ concept featuring games, crafting coming to High Street in Dunwoody

Led by Robert Thompson of Punch Bowl Social at Battery Atlanta, Jaguar Bolera will feature a culinary program with Southern and Mexican influences, a bar program and a variety of activities like duckpin bowling, foosball, darts, board games and karaoke in a 21,500-square-foot space, according to a news release.

There will also be a “maker-tainment” program where customers can buy a DIY kit or participate in craft-making classes like leatherworking, needlepoint and jewelry making.

In addition to the slew of entertainment options, there will be 72 self-pour taps and food hall-style counters.

High Street, set to open in 2024 at the intersection of Perimeter Center Parkway and Hammond Drive, is a $2 billion, 36-acre mixed-use development that will be home to several new eateries including Agave Bandido, a South Florida Mexican restaurant; coastal-inspired Hampton Social; Japanese restaurant Cuddlefish; and Ben & Jerry’s. Puttshack, another entertainment-focused dining concept, is also slated for the development.

The first phase of development will include 150,000 square feet of retail space, 598 apartments, office space and a park.

“Our vision for High Street is to create a one-of-a-kind ‘town square’ for the community, filled with high-quality operators committed to delivering unique experiences,” James Linsley, president of GID Development, said in a prepared statement.

Jaguar Bolera is the latest of several upcoming “eatertainment” concepts, including Painted Pickle and Painted Park from Painted Hospitality; SKOL Brewing Company and Valhalla Social from 200 Peachtree Group; and Tin Pin Game Bar in Marietta.

They’ll join other a growing list of entertainment-focused eateries in Atlanta including Your 3rd Spot, Flight Club, Painted Duck, Painted Pin and Ormsby’s.

