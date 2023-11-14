New ‘eatertainment’ concept featuring games, crafting coming to High Street in Dunwoody

Credit: Courtesy of Jaguar Bolera

Credit: Courtesy of Jaguar Bolera

Restaurant News
By
23 minutes ago

A new “eatertainment” concept with food, drinks and entertainment is set to open in the coming months at Dunwoody mixed-use development High Street.

Led by Robert Thompson of Punch Bowl Social at Battery Atlanta, Jaguar Bolera will feature a culinary program with Southern and Mexican influences, a bar program and a variety of activities like duckpin bowling, foosball, darts, board games and karaoke in a 21,500-square-foot space, according to a news release.

There will also be a “maker-tainment” program where customers can buy a DIY kit or participate in craft-making classes like leatherworking, needlepoint and jewelry making.

In addition to the slew of entertainment options, there will be 72 self-pour taps and food hall-style counters.

ExploreRestaurants coming soon to metro Atlanta

Credit: Courtesy of Jaguar Bolera

Credit: Courtesy of Jaguar Bolera

High Street, set to open in 2024 at the intersection of Perimeter Center Parkway and Hammond Drive, is a $2 billion, 36-acre mixed-use development that will be home to several new eateries including Agave Bandido, a South Florida Mexican restaurant; coastal-inspired Hampton Social; Japanese restaurant Cuddlefish; and Ben & Jerry’s. Puttshack, another entertainment-focused dining concept, is also slated for the development.

The first phase of development will include 150,000 square feet of retail space, 598 apartments, office space and a park.

“Our vision for High Street is to create a one-of-a-kind ‘town square’ for the community, filled with high-quality operators committed to delivering unique experiences,” James Linsley, president of GID Development, said in a prepared statement.

Jaguar Bolera is the latest of several upcoming “eatertainment” concepts, including Painted Pickle and Painted Park from Painted Hospitality; SKOL Brewing Company and Valhalla Social from 200 Peachtree Group; and Tin Pin Game Bar in Marietta.

They’ll join other a growing list of entertainment-focused eateries in Atlanta including Your 3rd Spot, Flight Club, Painted Duck, Painted Pin and Ormsby’s.

ExploreDeKalb County dining news

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.

About the Author

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

BREAKING
Fulton DA seeks to ban release of witness videos after leaks1h ago

Credit: Henri Hollis

2 inmates die in Cobb, DeKalb jails just days apart
17m ago

Credit: Jim Gaines

Fulton recount finds some early votes left out
1h ago

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

POLITICALLY GEORGIA
Kemp-backed poll suggests why Republicans rally behind Atlanta training center
7h ago

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

POLITICALLY GEORGIA
Kemp-backed poll suggests why Republicans rally behind Atlanta training center
7h ago

Credit: NATRICE MILLER

HOLIDAY HEROES
A plumber. A nurse. A police officer. Meet 7 people working on Thanksgiving Day
4h ago
The Latest

Credit: Handout

The fruity illusion at this Atlanta restaurant makes a delightful dessert
4h ago
Metro Atlanta pop-ups to check out for Philippine food, poutine, seafood, and more
Cupcakin’ opening next month at Colony Square and more Atlanta food and drink news
Featured

MONDAY’S WEATHER
‘More sunshine, warmer weather’
Vote again: Here are local races headed to apparent runoff elections in December
Rick Ross talks to Georgia State law students about how to be a boss
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top