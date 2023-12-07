Food and pickleball concept Pickle and Social opens in Gwinnett County

A food and entertainment concept highlighting the game of pickleball is opening today in Gwinnett County.

Pickle and Social, metro Atlanta’s newest “eatertainment” concept, will offer six indoor, eight outdoor and two semi-covered pickleball courts for guests to rent. There will also be a restaurant, bar and lounge serving craft beers and American pub-style food like chicken tenders and burgers.

Located at 2925 Buford Drive in The Exchange at Gwinnett, the 4.5-acre venue will have a rooftop bar, an outdoor lawn and beer garden open to pets, a music stage and games like cornhole, shuffleboard and ping pong. The Gwinnett location is the first of seven planned Pickle and Socials set to open across the country, including one coming to Alpharetta in 2025. The concept comes from hospitality company Competitive Social Ventures, which also runs Roaring Social in Alpharetta and Fairway Social in Alpharetta and Fayetteville.