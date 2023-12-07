Food and pickleball concept Pickle and Social opens in Gwinnett County

A food and entertainment concept highlighting the game of pickleball is opening today in Gwinnett County.
Pickle and Social, metro Atlanta’s newest “eatertainment” concept, will offer six indoor, eight outdoor and two semi-covered pickleball courts for guests to rent. There will also be a restaurant, bar and lounge serving craft beers and American pub-style food like chicken tenders and burgers.
Located at 2925 Buford Drive in The Exchange at Gwinnett, the 4.5-acre venue will have a rooftop bar, an outdoor lawn and beer garden open to pets, a music stage and games like cornhole, shuffleboard and ping pong. The Gwinnett location is the first of seven planned Pickle and Socials set to open across the country, including one coming to Alpharetta in 2025. The concept comes from hospitality company Competitive Social Ventures, which also runs Roaring Social in Alpharetta and Fairway Social in Alpharetta and Fayetteville.
On Dec. 7, Pickle and Social will hold a grand opening from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., during which there will be giveaways and appearances from pro-pickleball players, according to a release. Pickleball courts will be available on a first-come, first-served basis during the grand opening. After the grand opening, guests can also reserve courts online.
Credit: Courtesy of Pickle and Social
Credit: Courtesy of Pickle and Social
Pickle and Social will offer pickleball lessons, clinics, camps and leagues with sporting operations led by Chris Wolfe, co-owner of the Atlanta Pickleball Association.
This is the first of at least one more pickleball-inspired eatery to crop up in the Atlanta area. Painted Pickle, a pickleball gaming and dining concept, is set to open on the Eastside Beltline this winter. Other “eatertainment” concepts coming to Atlanta include Painted Park from Painted Hospitality, Jaguar Bolera in Dunwoody, Nordic-inspired SKOL Brewing Company and Valhalla Social in downtown Atlanta and Tin Pin Game Bar in Marietta.
They will join the ever-growing list of entertainment-focused eateries in Atlanta like Your 3rd Spot, Flight Club, Painted Duck, Painted Pin and Ormsby’s.
2925 Buford Drive, Buford. pickleandsocial.com.
Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter
Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.
About the Author