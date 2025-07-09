The key to successfully adding more fish to your culinary repertoire is to keep it simple. First, the best chance of success is to bake fish in the oven, where it is surrounded by heat and not subject to intense direct heat, such as on the stovetop or grill. This lessens the likelihood of fish falling apart when flipping while pan-searing or sticking to the grill. (The rule of thumb is to cook fish 8 to 10 minutes per inch of thickness at 350 degrees.) Second, know what kind of fish to buy.

Three main categories of fish reflect how they respond to cooking methods: delicate, medium and firm. Examples of delicate fish include sole, flounder and turbot. Pay close attention when cooking delicate fish, as the fillets are thin and can quickly overcook. At the opposite end are firm fish, including meaty amberjack, tuna and swordfish. They are best prepared with high-heat cooking methods and require hands-on cooking, which is not as simple as putting it in the oven.

Medium fish, including Arctic char, trout, cod, salmon, mahi-mahi, snapper and tilapia, are more solid than delicate fish, but are not as dense as firm fish. They are the easiest to manage. They can be cooked using a variety of methods — including broiling, pan frying and grilling — baking is by far the easiest.

By understanding the cooking method that best suits each category of fish, you’ll be better set up for success. For this week’s recipe, medium fish like mahi-mahi, cod or snapper spend just 10 minutes baking in the oven. For additional insurance, my favorite hack when baking fish is to add chopped vegetables to the dish. The vegetables create a protective cover over the fillets and contribute moisture, making it less likely to overcook and be dry.

One bite of this Baked Fish Matecumbe and you’ll be hooked.

Baked Fish Matecumbe

Matecumbe is an island in the northern Florida Keys as well as an eponymous recipe made with fresh chopped tomatoes, capers, basil and citrus. It’s bold with bright flavors, and an excellent summer recipe when tomatoes and basil are in season.

Serve with instant couscous as a quick and easy side dish to make this a well-rounded meal.

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, divided

4 (5-ounce) fish fillets such as mahi-mahi, cod or snapper, about 3/4-inch thick

1/4 teaspoon coarse kosher salt

1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

2 cups cherry tomatoes, halved

1 small onion, diced

2 tablespoons salted capers

Zest and juice of 1 lemon

2 tablespoons freshly chopped basil, plus whole leaves for serving

Heat the oven to 350 degrees. Drizzle 1 tablespoon oil in a medium baking dish. Add fish fillets. Season on both sides with salt and pepper. Turn to coat in the oil. Scatter the tomatoes, onion, capers, lemon zest, lemon juice and chopped basil over the fish fillets. Drizzle with the remaining tablespoon olive oil. Bake until the fish is firm, about 10 minutes. Garnish with fresh basil leaves. Serve immediately.

Serves 4

Per serving: 213 calories (percent of calories from fat, 37), 27 grams protein, 6 grams carbohydrates, 3 grams total sugars, 2 grams fiber, 9 grams total fat (1 gram saturated), 61 milligrams cholesterol, 322 milligrams sodium.

