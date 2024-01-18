BreakingNews
‘Eatertainment’ places coming to metro Atlanta this year

New venues planned offering a combination of games and activities along with food and drink
Five Iron Golf is set to open in late January, with golf simulators in addition to food and beverages. Courtesy of Five Iron Golf

By
59 minutes ago

Here are some new venues coming to metro Atlanta in 2024 that will offer an “eatertainment” combination of gaming, food and drinks.

Five Iron Golf. Set to open in Midtown at the end of January, this 16,000-square-foot space will house 13 golf simulators, food and beverages, and indoor golf leagues. In addition to golf there will be such games as shuffleboard, air hockey and pool. The golf simulators will accommodate up to six people for $75 an hour. Menu items will include loaded pub chips with queso and pulled pork, hot honey pepperoni pizza and smashburger sliders, plus a full bar with cocktails inspired by professional golfers.

675 W. Peachtree St. NW, Atlanta. 800-513-5153, fiveirongolf.com/atlanta-midtown-fm

This is an artist's rendering of Jaguar Bolera, which is coming to Dunwoody's High Street this winter. Courtesy of Jaguar Bolera

Credit: Courtesy of Jaguar Bolera

Credit: Courtesy of Jaguar Bolera

Jaguar Bolera. From a group that includes Robert Thompson, founder of the Battery’s Punch Bowl Social, comes Jaguar Bolera, set to open in late 2024 in the High Street mixed-use development in Dunwoody. The 21,500-square-foot space will feature duckpin bowling, foosball, darts, board games and karaoke, along with a menu inspired by Southern and Mexican flavors. The venue will have 72 self-pour taps on-site, with food hall-style counters.

High Street, intersection of Perimeter Center Parkway and Hammond Drive. instagram.com/jaguarbolera

Painted Pickle, a new pickleball-themed venue, is expected to open on the Northeast Beltline in 2024. Courtesy of David Heimbuch

Credit: Courtesy of David Heimbuch

Credit: Courtesy of David Heimbuch

Painted Pickle. Atlanta-based Painted Hospitality will add two new locations this year that founder Justin Amick has dubbed “compeateries,” or “a place to compete, eat, drink and be social.” One of them, Painted Pickle, is expected to open in early February in a 32,500-square-foot warehouse between Buckhead and Midtown. It will have eight indoor pickleball courts, a central seating area and an outdoor court, along with a menu of shareable plates, salads, bowls, sushi, paninis and a full bar. It also will have space for live music, as well as other games, such as pingpong, bucketball and darts.

279 Ottley Drive, Atlanta. paintedpickle.com

Painted Park is due to open in early spring on the Eastside Beltline. Courtesy of Painted Hospitality

Credit: Courtesy of Painted Hospitality

Credit: Courtesy of Painted Hospitality

Painted Park. This other new offering from Painted Hospitality is set to open in early spring and will be located on the Eastside Beltline, with two indoor bars, a DJ booth, a dance floor, outdoor fire pits, and beach and lawn games. The inside structure will contain a vintage gaming parlor offering cards, board games and pub-style games. The menu will offer shareable plates with a full bar.

240 N. Highland Ave. NE, Atlanta. instagram.com/paintedparkatlanta

This artist's rendering shows the Tin Pin Game Bar, set to open in January next to Tin Lizzy’s in the Avenue East Cobb shopping center. Courtesy of Tin Pin Game Bar

Credit: Courtesy of Tin Pin Game Bar

Credit: Courtesy of Tin Pin Game Bar

Tin Pin Game Bar. This venue is coming from the owners of Tin Lizzy’s Cantina and is set to open Jan. 26 next to Tin Lizzy’s location in the Avenue East Cobb shopping center. The game bar will have the same menu as Tin Lizzy’s, and customers can play on a collection of LCD Stern pinball games, such as the Mandalorian, Godzilla, Foo Fighters, James Bond 007, Deadpool and Guardians of the Galaxy, along with such classics as Ms. Pac Man and Donkey Kong.

4475 Roswell Road, Marietta. instagram.com/tinpingamebar

The Juicy Lucy burger will be available on the menus of both Skol Brewing and Valhalla Social. Courtesy of 200 Hospitality Group

Credit: Courtesy photo

Credit: Courtesy photo

Valhalla Social and Skol Brewing Co. Also due in 2024 is this Nordic-style brewery and games venue. Valhalla Social will be located above Skol Brewing Co., and will offer axe-throwing, pool tables, shuffleboard, basketball and pingpong. It will have its own menu and sell Skol beer and cocktails. Skol Brewing will feature eight beers and have a separate Nordic-themed menu, with items such as the Juicy Lucy burger, cheese curds, Viking lager onion rings, smoked brisket poutine and a mead-infused cheesecake.

200 Peachtree St., Atlanta. skolbrew.com, instagram.com/valhallasocialatl

