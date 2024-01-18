Credit: Courtesy of Jaguar Bolera Credit: Courtesy of Jaguar Bolera

Jaguar Bolera. From a group that includes Robert Thompson, founder of the Battery’s Punch Bowl Social, comes Jaguar Bolera, set to open in late 2024 in the High Street mixed-use development in Dunwoody. The 21,500-square-foot space will feature duckpin bowling, foosball, darts, board games and karaoke, along with a menu inspired by Southern and Mexican flavors. The venue will have 72 self-pour taps on-site, with food hall-style counters.

High Street, intersection of Perimeter Center Parkway and Hammond Drive. instagram.com/jaguarbolera

Painted Pickle. Atlanta-based Painted Hospitality will add two new locations this year that founder Justin Amick has dubbed “compeateries,” or “a place to compete, eat, drink and be social.” One of them, Painted Pickle, is expected to open in early February in a 32,500-square-foot warehouse between Buckhead and Midtown. It will have eight indoor pickleball courts, a central seating area and an outdoor court, along with a menu of shareable plates, salads, bowls, sushi, paninis and a full bar. It also will have space for live music, as well as other games, such as pingpong, bucketball and darts.

279 Ottley Drive, Atlanta. paintedpickle.com

Painted Park. This other new offering from Painted Hospitality is set to open in early spring and will be located on the Eastside Beltline, with two indoor bars, a DJ booth, a dance floor, outdoor fire pits, and beach and lawn games. The inside structure will contain a vintage gaming parlor offering cards, board games and pub-style games. The menu will offer shareable plates with a full bar.

240 N. Highland Ave. NE, Atlanta. instagram.com/paintedparkatlanta

Tin Pin Game Bar. This venue is coming from the owners of Tin Lizzy’s Cantina and is set to open Jan. 26 next to Tin Lizzy’s location in the Avenue East Cobb shopping center. The game bar will have the same menu as Tin Lizzy’s, and customers can play on a collection of LCD Stern pinball games, such as the Mandalorian, Godzilla, Foo Fighters, James Bond 007, Deadpool and Guardians of the Galaxy, along with such classics as Ms. Pac Man and Donkey Kong.

4475 Roswell Road, Marietta. instagram.com/tinpingamebar

Valhalla Social and Skol Brewing Co. Also due in 2024 is this Nordic-style brewery and games venue. Valhalla Social will be located above Skol Brewing Co., and will offer axe-throwing, pool tables, shuffleboard, basketball and pingpong. It will have its own menu and sell Skol beer and cocktails. Skol Brewing will feature eight beers and have a separate Nordic-themed menu, with items such as the Juicy Lucy burger, cheese curds, Viking lager onion rings, smoked brisket poutine and a mead-infused cheesecake.

200 Peachtree St., Atlanta. skolbrew.com, instagram.com/valhallasocialatl

