X

Podcast: How Georgia resident Matt Paxton became a decluttering expert

"Legacy List" host Matt Paxton holds up pieces from artist David Hayes at his studio in Coventry, Conn., in an episode from season two of the show. MUST CREDIT: JR Delia/Legacy List
"Legacy List" host Matt Paxton holds up pieces from artist David Hayes at his studio in Coventry, Conn., in an episode from season two of the show. MUST CREDIT: JR Delia/Legacy List

Credit: The Washington Post

Credit: The Washington Post

Things To Do | 48 minutes ago
By Bria Felicien, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
This week, we’ll hear from a decluttering expert Matt Paxton

Listen and subscribe to our podcast: Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Stitcher, Spotify.This week, we take a look back at 2020.

This week, we’ll hear from a decluttering expert and TV host who now lives in Georgia. Matt Paxton, formerly of the A&E show “Hoarders,” now hosts a show on PBS called “Legacy List With Matt Paxton.” The Suwanee resident rummages through collectibles and heirlooms found in attics, cellars and closets, helping baby boomers pare down their stuff as they downsize and focus on what is truly valuable to them.

On this week’s podcast, Paxton talks about his own personal experience with downsizing to move in with his fiancée in Georgia and tells Rodney Ho what led him to his line of work.

Listen to accessAtlanta now or open in Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Stitcher, Spotify, or wherever you listen to podcasts. You can also listen and download the podcast using the player above.

More from accessAtlanta podcast:

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.