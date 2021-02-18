Podcast: How Georgia resident Matt Paxton became a decluttering expert

Listen and subscribe to our podcast: Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Stitcher, Spotify.This week, we take a look back at 2020.
This week, we’ll hear from a decluttering expert and TV host who now lives in Georgia. Matt Paxton, formerly of the A&E show “Hoarders,” now hosts a show on PBS called “Legacy List With Matt Paxton.” The Suwanee resident rummages through collectibles and heirlooms found in attics, cellars and closets, helping baby boomers pare down their stuff as they downsize and focus on what is truly valuable to them.
On this week’s podcast, Paxton talks about his own personal experience with downsizing to move in with his fiancée in Georgia and tells Rodney Ho what led him to his line of work.
Listen to accessAtlanta now or open in Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Stitcher, Spotify, or wherever you listen to podcasts. You can also listen and download the podcast using the player above.
