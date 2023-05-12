A 13-concept food hall is coming to the Mall at Stonecrest

The mix of tenants will be curated by hospitality group Good Food & Company. The group is co-owned by Osiris Ballard, who is also a partner in Atlanta Breakfast Club.

Complementing the food hall will be a 10,000-square-foot history and cultural center “designed to educate and stimulate visitors’ interest in African-American 20th-century business, civic, creative, health, and athletic achievements,” according to a press release.

Developer Stonecrest Resorts is behind the Privi development, which also includes an aquarium called SeaQuest at Stonecrest that opened in November. Stonecrest Resorts is a development affiliate of APD Solutions Real Estate Group and Urban Retail Properties, the organization that manages the Mall at Stonecrest

The redevelopment of the former Sears store is one piece of a larger effort to bring new life to the Mall at Stonecrest, which struggled in the wake of the Great Recession and went through foreclosure.

In addition to the food hall and aquarium, Privi will include Baldwin’s Literary Social Bookstore, Priví Art Gallery, The Exposure Hub co-working space, 101 TKO Radio, Priví Event Center, 3 Degrees Infrared Sauna Studio, Picasso’s Splat Room, The Lion’s Cage MMA & Fitness Gym, and Garden Life Juice Bar as part of Phase II of the redevelopment.

Priví will host several events to celebrate the Phase II launch of the new tenants on the mall’s lower level, including a job fair from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. May 13; a Mother’s Day concert featuring Raheem DeVaughn at 6 p.m. May 14th; and a party and brunch recognizing 50 years of hip-hop from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. May 20.

The food hall at Prive will join a boom of other food halls that have opened across metro Atlanta over the past few years including Ph’east, Marietta Square Market, Market Hall at Halcyon, Politan Row at Colony Square and Citizens Market at Phipps Plaza. Several more are set to open in the coming months including The Hall at Ashford Lane, Halidom in East Atlanta, Switchman Hall in Peoplestown, Lee + White food hall and Chamblee Tap and Market.

A representative for Prive did not immediately respond to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s request for more information on the food hall.

