Red Phone Booth speakeasy bar opening in Buckhead and more dining news from the week

The bar offers three tiers of memberships, which include access to the lounge, private tastings, priority entry to all locations, sofa reservations and humidified cigar lockers. Offerings vary based on membership level.

The Red Phone Booth concept comes from Stephen de Haan, former president of Andrews Entertainment District in Buckhead and founder of the now-shuttered bar Prohibition. Joining de Haan is operating partner Ramon Arocha, who previously worked with de Haan at the Tavern at Phipps.

De Haan’s grandfather, a cigar smoker and pharmacist during the prohibition era, served as the inspiration for the concept.

Red Phone Booth will be open 4 p.m.-1 a.m. Mondays-Fridays, 5 p.m.-1 a.m. Saturdays and 5 p.m.-midnight Sundays.

Dunwoody Greek restaurant Gyro Gyro is expanding with a location in the Southern Feed Store development in East Atlanta, What Now Atlanta reports. Slated to open in September, the restaurant will serve a variety of Greek and Mediterranean dishes including falafel, gyros and fish wraps. Other announced Southern Feed Store tenants include Buteco, Woody’s Cheesesteaks and Waffle Bar.

Chattahoochee Food Works in west Midtown has added two new Black-owned food stalls.

Grub Truck Stop, which opens Aug. 6, is the first brick-and-mortar spot for husband-and-wife team Jashaun and Lauren Lowery, who started Grub as a food truck business that will continue to operate. They serve a rotating menu, including crabby fries, lobster or crab grilled cheese, a shrimp basket and funnel cake fries.

Debuting Aug. 9, It’s Baked Baby features composed and build-your-own baked potato dishes. Toppings include vegetables, flank steak, shrimp, cheese and fried chicken thigh nuggets, with several vegan options to be added soon. Dianna Palmer started It’s Baked Baby as a pop-up and catering business.

The new tenants join a roster of stalls in the food hall that includes LoRusso’s Italian Bottega, Smoked Pearl, Flying Fish, Banh Mi Station, Sakura Ramen Bar, Monster Cravings, Pomodoro Bella, Baked Kitchen, Baker Dude, Morelli’s Ice Cream, TydeTate Kitchen, Unbelibubble Tea House, Graffiti Breakfast and Taqueria La Luz.

Billed as a globally inspired food hall, the 31-stall Chattahoochee Food Works opened in April, and is being curated by owner Robert Montwaid, creator of New York’s Gansevoort Market, and James Beard Award-winning chef and writer Andrew Zimmern, the host of “Bizarre Foods” on the Travel Channel.

Located at 1235 Chattahoochee Ave., the food hall is part of the Works, an 80-acre mixed-use development that eventually also will be home to a new location of Fox Bros. Bar-B-Q, Brash Kitchen and the Waffle Experience, as well as several retailers. Dr. Scofflaw’s tap room also is located at the Works.

Milkshake bar the Yard, which opened its first Georgia location in downtown Atlanta in 2020, is set to open a second location in the Modera Prominence mixed-use building at 3699 Lenox Road NE in Buckhead, Atlanta Business Chronicle reports.

The concept was launched by husband and wife Logan and Chelsea Green, who opened the first Yard in Gulf Shores, Alabama in 2017. There are also several other locations in Alabama as well as Florida, Mississippi and Texas.

Wei Authentic Chinese restaurant has opened a second location at 3320 Buford Drive in Buford, Tomorrow’s News Today reports. The eatery, from restaurateur Gary Lin, opened its first location in Marietta in 2020.

