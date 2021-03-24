Empanadas, vegan hibachi headed for Chattahoochee Food Works

Philadelphia-born Gordon Brown’s Philly G Steaks will serve a variety of cheesesteaks, including a ribeye sandwich, as well as quesadillas and tacos. Philly G Steaks also has a location at Sweet Auburn Curb Market.

Chattahoochee Food Works, part of the Works development in the Upper Westside neighborhood, is slated to open this spring.

The hall is being curated by four-time James Beard award-winning chef, host of Travel Channel’s ‘Bizarre Foods,’ and Food Network star Andrew Zimmern. Zimmern is serving as culinary advisor to Robert Montwaid, creator of New York’s Gansevoort Market. The pair previously collaborated on The Dayton’s Food Hall and Market in downtown Minneapolis.

Rendering of the Works ATL.

Zimmern stated in 2019 that he was “interested in seeking out people who have otherwise been excluded or need the opportunity. I don’t want the chain taco place. I want the young, spirited entrepreneur who is first-generation or recent arrival to this country who is looking for a place to succeed,” he said. “I’m excited to present a diverse group of culinarians to that project. I think food halls can be business incubators.”

At full capacity, Chattahoochee Food Works will be home to 31 food stalls and an indoor/outdoor bar. The Works, which is being developed by real estate firm Selig Enterprises, will also be home to new locations of Fox Bros. Bar-B-Q and Waffle Experience. Scofflaw Brewing Co. opened Dr. Scofflaw’s at the Works in fall 2020.

Other announced tenants at Chattahoochee Food Works include Pomodoro Bella, Baker Dude, Baked Kitchen South African Street Food, Flying Fish, Banh Mi Station, Sakura Ramen Bar, Sakura Gift, Morelli’s Ice Cream, TydeTate Kitchen, Babakabab, Unbelibubble, Graffiti Breakfast and Taqueria La Luz.

The Makers Building that houses Chattahoochee Food Works is located on the Works property, an 80-acre, adaptive mixed-use development. Additional retailers include Ballard Designs, BOBO Intriguing Objects and Les Mains Nail Bar.

The Works will host a Hoppy Easter event from noon-9 p.m. Saturday, April 3.

