List: Atlanta restaurants requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccine or negative test

A small but growing number of Atlanta restaurants — almost all of them in the East Atlanta neighborhood — have instituted policies requiring customers to either show proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 tests.
The new rules are due to the rising rates of COVID-19 infections and the proliferation of the highly contagious delta variant. Several restaurants have reported breakthrough cases among staff members and, in some cases, have had to close temporarily.
Here, a running list of metro Atlanta restaurants that are requiring proof of vaccination:
Argosy. The first Atlanta restaurant to announce a “no vax, no service” policy, Argosy put the rule in place after four vaccinated employees — co-owner Armando Celentano and three bartenders — tested positive for COVID-19.
Argosy employees will not check proof of vaccination at the door, in part because the restaurant doesn’t have the staff to support such protocol. Instead, customers are asked to carry proof of vaccination — either the original copy or a digital version, such as a photo from a smartphone — and show it upon request. Vaccination is required whether customers are indoors or outside.
470 Flat Shoals Ave. SE, Atlanta. 404-577-0407, argosy-east.com/
Banshee. The East Atlanta restaurant joined other neighborhood businesses Argosy and Mary’s in instituting a policy requiring proof of vaccination that went into effect Aug. 3.
1271 Glenwood Ave. SE, Atlanta. 470-428-2034, banshee-atl.com/
City Winery. The Ponce City Market restaurant and live music venue is requiring a vaccination card or a photo of the card, or proof of a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of entry. For customers unable to provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test, City Winery will provide rapid COVID-19 tests on-site for $15.
650 North Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-946-3791, citywinery.com
OK Yaki. The recently-opened East Atlanta Japanese restaurant will require proof of vaccination, a negative COVID-19 test or a positive antibody test.
714 Moreland Ave. SE, Atlanta. 404-999-9524, okyakiatl.com/
