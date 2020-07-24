The Yard Milkshake Bar now open for Instagram-worthy desserts and more dining news

The Yard Milkshake Bar’s menu features a variety of specialty milkshakes and sundaes served in pint-sized mason jars, ice cream, edible cookie dough and a build-your-own milkshake or sundae option. Offerings include gluten-free and vegan options.

The over-the-top specialty shakes include the Mermaid, made with birthday cake ice cream in a teal mashmallow-dipped jar rolled in mermaid candy jewel sprinkles and topped with whipped cream, pink marshmallow drizzle, rock candy stick and white chocolate mermaid tail and the Sweet With Swagger, an Atlanta-specific shake made with salty caramel truffle and praline pecan ice cream in a chocolate iced jar rolled in graham crackers and topped with whipped cream, caramel drizzle and a mini pecan pie.

A “secret menu” for the “most dedicated Yard fans,” according to the Yard’s website, includes items such as the Midnight Train to Georgia, made with Midnight Caramel River ice cream in a chocolate iced jar with rolled in Oreo and graham cracker crumbs and topped with whipped cream, a salty caramel dough pop, chocolate and caramel drizzle.

341 Marietta St. NW, Atlanta. 404-565-2462, theyardmilkshakebar.com/atlanta

Michael Patrick, Pietro Gianni and Stephen Peterson, the owners of Storico Fresco and Forza Storico, have launched Storico Vino, a virtual Italian wine store. The extensive wine list features most of the wines available at Storico Fresco, including a variety of white, red, rosé and sparkling wines by the bottle. Orders are available for pick-up at Storico Fresco. The site is accepting orders, with a home delivery option coming soon.

Chef Joshua Fryer, formerly of Bar Margot, is set to open Tribeca Restaurant and Bar later this year at 1782 Cheshire Bridge Road in the space previously occupied by the now-shuttered Cape Dutch, What Now Atlanta reports.

