ajc logo
X

Excuse My French opens at Ponce City Market and more restaurant and bar news from the week

Excuse My French in Citizen Supply at Ponce City Market.

Combined ShapeCaption
Excuse My French in Citizen Supply at Ponce City Market.

Restaurant News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
30 minutes ago

Pop-up bar Excuse My French has opened inside marketplace Citizen Supply on the second floor of the Central Food Hall at Atlanta mixed-use development Ponce City Market.

The bar, which will be open indefinitely, comes from Aaron Mattison, who paired up with Slutty Vegan restaurateur Pinky Cole to open Bar Vegan in February 2021 in Ponce City Market.

Excuse My French serves a variety of classic French cocktails plus wine and beer, with light bites to be added soon. Drinks offerings include a classic Kir Royale, French Martini and Pressed Juice-Suze and Tonic.

The concept was inspired by Mattison’s exploration of new cocktails while traveling in France.

“While the country is known around the globe for its world-class wine, it also boasts an impressive array of unique cocktails, many of which we’re unfamiliar within the U.S.,” he said in a prepared statement.

Bar manager Crayton Peterson previously worked at venues including State Farm Arena, Fox Theater, Atlanta Contemporary Art Center and Bar Vegan.

Mattison worked with local designer Anique Harvey with The Alexia Experience “to achieve a boho, feel-good vibe with a minimalist, eclectic aesthetic,” according to a press release. The color palette features “neutral, earthy tones with lots of greenery, showcased through the abundance of natural light that floods through century-old industrial windows at Citizen Supply.”

Drinks can be imbibed at the 15-seat bar, in a lounge area, or taken to go. Weekly, Excuse My French will host Shop & Sip Saturdays with $8 mimosas and a Bellini bar.

Citizen Supply, which opened in 2015 and features goods from makers including Emblazoned, Glad & Young, Young Gentry, Dragon Denim, was also previously home to in-store eatery and bar Likewise, which opened in 2019.

Excuse My French is open noon-7 p.m. Thursdays-Sundays.

*****

Cynthia “Cyn” Hernandez will open a brick-and-mortar location of her mobile business the Cereal Lab at 335 West Ponce de Leon Ave. in Decatur, Tomorrow’s News Today reports. The business, which Hernandez opened in 2018, serves cereal, milkshakes and ice cream bowls.

*****

Karl Gorline has been named the new chef de cuisine for Westside restaurant the Woodall.

He previously served as the executive chef and culinary director for ETR Group (Girl Diver and Char Korean Bar & Grill), and also worked in the kitchens at Watershed and Atlas. He recently competed on the Food Network show “Chopped.”

Gorline plans to implement a butchery program, and to hold themed tasting dinners in the coming months.

New spring menu items at the restaurant include tuna tartare, smoked chicken meatballs and butternut squash pappardelle.

*****

Flynn McClanahan has been named the executive chef of City Winery Atlanta. McClanahan, who attended the Culinary Arts Institute of Louisiana, previously worked in the kitchens of Atlanta restaurants including Little Alley, the Palm, Lobster Bar and Atlanta Fish Market.

New spring menu items include watermelon gazpacho, pan-seared Faroe Island salmon, duck tacos and campanelle pasta

*****

HK Pizzeria is set to open this summer at 2297 Cheshire Bridge Road in the former European Dry Cleaning building, What Now Atlanta reports. Owner Henoke Kebede has plans to turn other buildings on the street into complementary food and beverage concepts.

More restaurant and bar news

Avellino’s closes in Decatur

Hugh Acheson parts ways with Mount Royal, Spaceman

MamiTaco opening in Marietta

Kitchen at the King Kabob opens in Decatur

ExploreOur favorite dishes in Atlanta right now

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.

About the Author

Yvonne Zusel has been with the AJC since 2010. She works as a digital audience specialist for the food and dining team.

Editors' Picks
Rashad Richey has offered a $10,000 reward for information about the shooting of 11-year-old D'Mari Johnson at the Golden Glide skating rink.

Credit: AJC Composite

Radio host Richey says personal connection inspired reward in skating rink shooting1h ago
Delta-8 THC is sold in stores such as the Georgia Hemp Company, but its legality isn't spelled out in state law.

Credit: Georgia Hemp Company

Judge extends injunction against Gwinnett DA’s cannabis product ban
11m ago
041522 Norcross: Gas prices are shown at a Race Trac gas station along Jimmy Carter Blvd on Friday, April 15, 2022, in Norcross, Ga. Atlanta gas prices are down but still expensive. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Atlanta gas prices dip below $4 a gallon, but still near historic high
2h ago
Eric Gavelek Munchel entered the U.S. Senate during the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, according to prosecutors.

Credit: Department of Justice

Judge: Capitol riot defendant can download UberEats
3h ago
Eric Gavelek Munchel entered the U.S. Senate during the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, according to prosecutors.

Credit: Department of Justice

Judge: Capitol riot defendant can download UberEats
3h ago
A manhunt Tuesday morning ended in a Cumming sewer system after a man tried to steal copper wire from a Home Depot, police said.

Credit: Cumming Police Department

Cops: Shoplifter at Cumming Home Depot arrested after manhunt into sewer system
4h ago
The Latest
Beer Pick: Elsewhere’s Save the Sacks is the latest ‘Beer For A Cause’
1h ago
Avellino’s closes its Decatur location after more than a decade
6h ago
Hugh Acheson parts ways with Buckhead spots Mount Royal, Spaceman
6h ago
Featured
Gazi Kodzo, leader of the Black Hammer organization, leads protestors in chants against CNN Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022 in front of the CNN building in Atlanta. Daniel Varnado/For the Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Credit: Daniel Varnado

The radical rise and cultish fall of the Black Hammers
11h ago
Person hit, killed by MARTA train near Lakewood station
5h ago
Atlanta Police Chief Rodney Bryant to retire in June
6h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top