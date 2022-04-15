Excuse My French opens at Ponce City Market and more restaurant and bar news from the week

Bar manager Crayton Peterson previously worked at venues including State Farm Arena, Fox Theater, Atlanta Contemporary Art Center and Bar Vegan.

Mattison worked with local designer Anique Harvey with The Alexia Experience “to achieve a boho, feel-good vibe with a minimalist, eclectic aesthetic,” according to a press release. The color palette features “neutral, earthy tones with lots of greenery, showcased through the abundance of natural light that floods through century-old industrial windows at Citizen Supply.”

Drinks can be imbibed at the 15-seat bar, in a lounge area, or taken to go. Weekly, Excuse My French will host Shop & Sip Saturdays with $8 mimosas and a Bellini bar.

Citizen Supply, which opened in 2015 and features goods from makers including Emblazoned, Glad & Young, Young Gentry, Dragon Denim, was also previously home to in-store eatery and bar Likewise, which opened in 2019.

Excuse My French is open noon-7 p.m. Thursdays-Sundays.

*****

Cynthia “Cyn” Hernandez will open a brick-and-mortar location of her mobile business the Cereal Lab at 335 West Ponce de Leon Ave. in Decatur, Tomorrow’s News Today reports. The business, which Hernandez opened in 2018, serves cereal, milkshakes and ice cream bowls.

*****

Karl Gorline has been named the new chef de cuisine for Westside restaurant the Woodall.

He previously served as the executive chef and culinary director for ETR Group (Girl Diver and Char Korean Bar & Grill), and also worked in the kitchens at Watershed and Atlas. He recently competed on the Food Network show “Chopped.”

Gorline plans to implement a butchery program, and to hold themed tasting dinners in the coming months.

New spring menu items at the restaurant include tuna tartare, smoked chicken meatballs and butternut squash pappardelle.

*****

Flynn McClanahan has been named the executive chef of City Winery Atlanta. McClanahan, who attended the Culinary Arts Institute of Louisiana, previously worked in the kitchens of Atlanta restaurants including Little Alley, the Palm, Lobster Bar and Atlanta Fish Market.

New spring menu items include watermelon gazpacho, pan-seared Faroe Island salmon, duck tacos and campanelle pasta

*****

HK Pizzeria is set to open this summer at 2297 Cheshire Bridge Road in the former European Dry Cleaning building, What Now Atlanta reports. Owner Henoke Kebede has plans to turn other buildings on the street into complementary food and beverage concepts.

