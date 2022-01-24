Yumbii set to bring its tacos outside the Perimeter this spring

Yumbii, which restaurateur Carson Young launched as a food truck in 2010, will open this spring at 2685 Old Milton Parkway at The Atwater development across from Avalon.

Offering dine-in, pickup and delivery for lunch and dinner daily, the counter service restaurant will offer the same menu available at its Toco Hills and Brookwood Hills locations, including a variety of tacos, wings, build-your-own salad bowls and sesame fries. The beverage program will focus on beer, wine, tequila, agua frescas and teas.