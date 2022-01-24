Hamburger icon
Yumbii set to bring its tacos outside the Perimeter this spring

The top-line menu item at Yumbii is the delicious Asian Rib-Eye Beef with Korean chili sauce and soy-sesame vinaigrette. CONTRIBUTED BY HENRI HOLLIS

Credit: Henri Hollis

Restaurant News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
21 minutes ago

Atlanta taco shop Yumbii is set to expand again with a planned location in Alpharetta.

Yumbii, which restaurateur Carson Young launched as a food truck in 2010, will open this spring at 2685 Old Milton Parkway at The Atwater development across from Avalon.

Offering dine-in, pickup and delivery for lunch and dinner daily, the counter service restaurant will offer the same menu available at its Toco Hills and Brookwood Hills locations, including a variety of tacos, wings, build-your-own salad bowls and sesame fries. The beverage program will focus on beer, wine, tequila, agua frescas and teas.

Designed by Atlantan Lindsay Denman, Yumbii Alpharetta will have a “West Coast-cool aesthetic with custom locally-made banquettes, German Beechwood countertops, colorful blue and white tile, rattan pendants, black and white striped flooring and peach accents,” according to a press release.

In addition to Yumbii, Young also owns and operates The Queso Truck and The Queso Shop. Later this year, The Queso Shop will open at Toco Hills, and both The Queso Shop and Yumbii will open locations at Moores Mill Center and Midtown Promenade.

A representative for Yumbii did not immediately respond to a request for more information.

About the Author

Yvonne Zusel has been with the AJC since 2010. She works as a digital audience specialist for the food and dining team.

