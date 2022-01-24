Hamburger icon
1 found shot after gunfire erupts outside Midtown restaurant

At least two vehicles were damaged by bullets Sunday night when gunfire rang out in the parking lot of Loca Luna on Amsterdam Avenue, according to Channel 2 Action News. (John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com)

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
26 minutes ago

Cellphone video captured chaos outside a popular Midtown restaurant on Sunday night as at least a dozen gunshots were fired in the parking lot.

The video, shared by ATL Uncensored on Twitter, shows people running and ducking behind cars at Loca Luna on Amsterdam Avenue. A short time later, one person was found shot at a gas station on Piedmont Avenue, about a mile north of the Latin restaurant and nightclub, Channel 2 Action News reported.

Atlanta police told the news station they believe the two incidents are connected.

Credit: WSBTV Videos

Gunfire rings out in Atlanta restaurant parking lot, person shot at nearby gas station

Credit: WSBTV Videos

According to Channel 2, investigators believe two women got into an argument at Loca Luna and shots were fired when groups of men got involved. At least two vehicles were damaged by the gunfire, but no one was reported injured at the restaurant Sunday night, the news station reported.

A car with multiple bullet holes could be seen Monday morning parked outside an Atlanta Ballet studio on Amsterdam Avenue, located across the street from Loca Luna.

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

A car with multiple bullet holes could be seen Monday morning parked outside an Atlanta Ballet studio on Amsterdam Avenue, located across the street from Loca Luna.

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

About 10:40 p.m., a victim was found shot in the leg at the BP station on Piedmont Avenue. They were stable when they were taken to a hospital, police told Channel 2.

Investigators believe the gunfire that started in the restaurant’s parking lot continued at the gas station, the news station reported. It was not clear Monday if any suspects had been identified, or if arrests were made.

A man was shot and killed outside Loca Luna in October after discovering a teenage suspect leaning against his sports car in the parking lot. Authorities have accused 18-year-old Brian Calderon Betancourt of killing 23-year-old Andres Munoz after Munoz confronted him.

The shooting was reported Oct. 24 about 11:20 p.m., after the restaurant had closed for the night. The Acworth man was shot once in the chest and died at a hospital.

This story was first reported by Channel 2 Action News. We are working to learn more about the latest shooting.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Chelsea Prince is reporter and coach on the breaking news team.

