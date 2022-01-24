1 found shot after gunfire erupts outside Midtown restaurant

Caption A car with multiple bullet holes could be seen Monday morning parked outside an Atlanta Ballet studio on Amsterdam Avenue, located across the street from Loca Luna. Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com Caption A car with multiple bullet holes could be seen Monday morning parked outside an Atlanta Ballet studio on Amsterdam Avenue, located across the street from Loca Luna. Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

About 10:40 p.m., a victim was found shot in the leg at the BP station on Piedmont Avenue. They were stable when they were taken to a hospital, police told Channel 2.

Investigators believe the gunfire that started in the restaurant’s parking lot continued at the gas station, the news station reported. It was not clear Monday if any suspects had been identified, or if arrests were made.

A man was shot and killed outside Loca Luna in October after discovering a teenage suspect leaning against his sports car in the parking lot. Authorities have accused 18-year-old Brian Calderon Betancourt of killing 23-year-old Andres Munoz after Munoz confronted him.

The shooting was reported Oct. 24 about 11:20 p.m., after the restaurant had closed for the night. The Acworth man was shot once in the chest and died at a hospital.

This story was first reported by Channel 2 Action News. We are working to learn more about the latest shooting.

