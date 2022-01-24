From the Earth Brewing owner gets back to his roots with Bask Steakhouse

Tim Stevens has been a brewery owner for four years, having opened From the Earth Brewing Co. in 2017 with his wife, Lisa.
But Stevens, who previously worked in front of the house of the Buckhead Life Restaurant Group, and more recently at the now-closed Cook Hall in Buckhead, always hoped to return to his fine dining roots.
He’ll be doing just that this spring with the opening of Bask Steakhouse, which is set to open in May, next to From the Earth at 1570 Holcomb Bridge Road in Roswell.
Stevens has spent the past year doing research and development for Bask. His travels to steakhouses across the country eventually led to Chicago, where he will source from meatpackerscAllen Brothers and Linz. Fish will be flown in daily from Boston; vegetables will come from Martin’s Garden in Roswell.
Joseph Stallings, who serves as executive chef at From the Earth, will also oversee the kitchen at Bask.
Many wines will come from Napa Valley wineries, while the beer will be sourced from Bask’s neighbor. Look for popular From the Earth beers, as well as brews that are exclusive to the steakhouse.
Credit: Bask Steakhouse
The restaurant’s name “will encapsulate your experience as soon as you walk in the door, from the design and service to the beverage program and food,” said Stevens, who also served as a consultant on Kaiser’s Chophouse in Sandy Springs. “We want you to bask in the glory of it all.”
The space, designed by Bill Johnson of Johnson Studios, who designed several local restaurants including Ecco and Atlas, will have a “1920s clubby feel,” said Stevens. The restaurant will offer seating for about 85.
Stevens tentatively plans to open at 4 p.m. until 9 p.m. during the week and 10 p.m. on weekends.
