Ryan Cameron opens Dough Boy Pizza franchise at South DeKalb Mall

And when Cameron first sampled a Dough Boy’s pizza, “I was blown away by it. I love pizza. It’s my favorite food.” So instead of buying a Tesla, he decided to be Barrett’s first Dough Boy Pizza franchisee.

The pizzas are Neapolitan-style with a thin crust, mozzarella cheese and tomato sauce. The dough is imported from Italy and the sauces are made in-house. Dough Boy offers both traditional toppings such as pepperoni and sausage and non-traditional toppings like short ribs with caramelized onions and crawfish.

Barrett is also giving Cameron the freedom to experiment and create signature pizzas for his location only. He’s also the only franchisee who is allowed to attach his name to the restaurant, a way to leverage his own brand in Atlanta.

Cameron said his Dough Boy, which had its soft opening over Super Bowl weekend, has had brisk sales so far, exceeding his expectations.

His former V-103 comrade Frank Ski, now at rival Kiss 104.1, came to Cameron’s opening day party. Ski knows about restaurants, having run his own Frank Ski’s lounge in Buckhead for several years. But Cameron’s operation is significantly more modest.

Barrett, who also owns SOCU Southern Kitchen & Oyster Bar in Birmingham and Mobile, opened the first Dough Boy in Birmingham last year after being offered space at a food hall. She incorporated technological innovations she saw at a restaurant convention into the concept, which she thought would work well using a franchise model.

So far, she said, the reaction has been fantastic. She already has 10 other franchisees lined up who will be opening Dough Boys across metro Atlanta including Concourse D at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.

She is thrilled to have Cameron as her first franchisee. “We have a great sister/brother relationship,” she said. “He’s very passionate about pizza. He’s very positive, a great idea guy.”