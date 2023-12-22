Leo Inestroza, who opened Lean Draft House in 2017, said the lease is set to end in 2024 with no option to renew.

Lean Draft House was one of the first restaurants to open along the Westside Beltline in the historic Westview neighborhood. Inestroza turned a run-down car wash into a community hang-out spot at the Beltline’s zero mile marker. The eatery offers a menu of tacos, bar snacks, sandwiches, craft beer and cocktails.

“We got a good welcoming and became kind of like the local neighborhood bar,” Inestroza said. “So you know, we’re definitely very sad about leaving our spot.”

According to the Instagram post, Lean Draft House will hold two parties to bid the eatery farewell. On Saturday, Dec. 23 the eatery will open at 4 p.m. and the party will begin at 7 p.m. On Sunday, Dec. 31 Lean will open at 5 p.m. There will be DJs, special food menus and drinks at both events.

Inestroza said he will continue looking for a new space for a new concept, and hopes to keep Lean’s current staff on board.

Lean Draft House is one of many metro Atlanta restaurants to close or announce impending closures this year, including Bocado in Alpharetta, LT’s Wings in southwest Atlanta, Biltong Bar at Ponce City Market, 10 Degrees South, which has yet to announce a closing date, Biggerstaff Brewing Company, Ammazza Pizza, Ironshield Brewing in Lawrenceville, Tin Lizzy’s in Grant Park, Henry’s Midtown Tavern, Drift Fish House & Oyster Bar and Hodgpodge Coffee.

